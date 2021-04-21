JACKSON — On Saturday, in cooperation with the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, the Jackson Police Department will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day and Narcan Distribution.
It will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jackson Grammar School.
"This vital program dedicates one day a year to help facilitate the safe disposal of expired or unused medications in communities all across our nation," said Police chief Chris Perley.
"From a social and environmental standpoint, this program saves lives. Safely removing unused medications from homes is the best way to avoid misuse, accidental overdose and even burglaries should criminals suspect that you have pain medicine in your possession. Environmentally, studies have shown that flushing pills down the toilet, or putting them into landfills can poison our waterways."
Jackson police will have a "drive-thru drug drop-off" site in front of the school.
"All you need to do is drive-in, drop off your expired or unused medications, and off you go," said Perley.
"In addition our officers, who are also trained EMT’s, will be discussing and distributing NARCAN to anyone who would like to have it on hand. NARCAN is a life saving drug that counter-acts the deadly effects of opioid overdose! The NARCAN is provided by the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health."
Police will even come by to pick up your no-longer-needed medications at your home if needed. Just call (603) 383-9292 and let police know where you are in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.