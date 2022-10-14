CONWAY — The Saco River reached flood stage of 9 feet near First Bridge off River Road in North Conway on Friday afternoon after 3.26 inches of rain fell from Thursday into Friday, according to local weather observer Ed Bergeron.
Conway Emergency Management Director/Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon said the Saco River gauge just across from Black Bear Village Cooperative/Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Conway crested just past 2 p.m. on Friday at “a little over 9 feet.”
“Technically, we are at flood stage," said Solomon .
Asked if there were any plans to evacuate residents from low-lying areas, he said that there were not.
“The biggest area of concern in flooding is Transvale Acres, off West Side Road, but at this late time in the year, there are no campers down there so there is not a need to evacuate anybody.”
Transvale Acres was hard hit by Tropical Storm Irene in late August 2011 when residents had to be evacuated.
The U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Odell Falls in Center Conway just west of the Route 302 bridge at 1:45 p.m. Friday showed a discharge of 13,800 cubic feet per second, up from 225 cfs at the start of the rain fall Oct. 13.
“It rained hard overnight Thursday into Friday,’ said Bergeron, noting that the U.S. Weather Service was predicting the rain to continue on a lighter basis through Friday evening before clearing for Saturday.
He said that was the only rain North Conway had received so far this month. He said the the mean average rainfall since 2000 for October is 5.69 inches, with a maximum of 12.7 inches in October 2005 and a minimum of 1.38 inches in 2013.
According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network — tinyurl.com/5uxsjapv — local rainfall totals ranged from 2.88 in Intervale (tops in the state), 2.78 in Jackson and North Conway, 2.50 in Albany, and 1.34 in West Ossipee.
