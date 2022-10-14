10-14-22 Rain at First Bridge flooded tree horizontal

Water rises along the trees and rocky banks of the Saco River at the First Bridge River Park on River Road during steady rains on Oct. 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Saco River reached flood stage of 9 feet near First Bridge off River Road in North Conway on Friday afternoon after 3.26 inches of rain fell from Thursday into Friday, according to local weather observer Ed Bergeron.

Conway Emergency Management Director/Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon said the Saco River gauge just across from Black Bear Village Cooperative/Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Conway crested just past 2 p.m. on Friday at “a little over 9 feet.”

