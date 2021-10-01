FRYEBURG, Maine — Antique wagon collectors Sut and Margaret Marshall of Madison are eager to once again be displaying their magnificent wagons at the fair’s popular Horse-Drawn Wagons barn, as they have since 2004.
Last year, the fair went virtual due to the pandemic.
“We did miss the fair last year,” said Sut and Margaret during a tour this week of the 16-vehicle display, which is featuring two new models as well as some favorites from the past.
“We are very much aware of what the fair means to the economy of the region and especially to the non-profit groups who depend on the fair,” Sut said.
“We know how much people look forward to it every year — people plan their vacations to come here,” he added.
This year’s Horse-Drawn Wagon theme is a “Favorites” collection, featuring 14 past popular wagons along with two new wagons: the Abbot-Downing stagecoach No. 605, the last built by its factory (see related article), and a Brewster Park drag built in 1902 that served the whims of the wealthy elite. It came complete with an ice box for keeping their champagne cool when traveling to sporting events such as fox hunts and steeplechases.
That latter luxury vehicle was custom-built in for William George Sickel, the head of United-American Shipping Lines.
“It has the top shelf for the champagne glasses and the insulated coolers for sandwiches and your beverages,” said Sut, noting he and Margaret acquired it at auction in October 2019.
It is superbly restored in its original colors, red and maroon.
“We will also have three of our popular gypsy wagons on display — we had hoped for a fourth, but as it turned out it was too big to pass under the overhead door,” Sut said.
“Our son, Todd, who does all of our moving for us, reminded me that when we featured it a few years ago we had to take the wheels off — it’s not like we can just let the air out of the tires,” he said.
“So, we opted to display three, which is fine,” said Sut, noting that his son is always “key to each year’s carriage-moving operation.”
Each of the carriages on display this week offers a unique link to the past.
The exhibit ranges from the turn-of-the century Leisey Brewery Dray of Cleveland, shown with a custom-made four-horse leather harness, to an early 1900s Cunningham hearse, complete with a used (but thankfully empty) wooden casket (which, although that particular display is a bit of creepy, it will also get you into the mood for the soon-to-arrive Halloween season).
The Marshalls also are displaying:
• A West Oxford Agricultural Society Mountain Wagon (owned by the fair), also made by Abbot-Downing. The mountain wagons were popular in resort communities of the White Mountains, where they were used to ferry guests from hotels around forest glens and up mountaintop carriage roads.
Hotel guests were said to prefer the mountain wagons because their open sides allowed for optimum viewing experiences.
The fair’s wagon was donated by the late West Oxford Agricultural Society President Philip G. Andrews Sr.
• An omnibus from the Mount Washington Hotel (now the Omni Mount Washington Resort).
• An Abbott’s Dairy Milk Wagon.
His favorite wagon for sentimental reasons, Sut and his two brothers and sister gave that wagon to their father, Abbott’s Dairy owner Shumway Marshall, as a birthday present after they decorated it with Abbott’s lettering.
“We used an ad from The Reporter Press circa 1942 for the words that are painted on the sides,” said Sut. The wording: “Abbott’s Dairy, Established 1911, John C. Abbott, Prop., Tel. 54-13, Conway, N.H.; Morning & Evening Deliveries.”
Shumway Marshall, who died in 1998, operated Abbott’s Dairy from 1942-78, selling milk and ice cream, then switching to making just their own ice cream as well as distributing other brands starting in 1978.
Sut worked for his dad from 1968 on. As the story goes, in 1981, some bearded guy named Ben who was going down the Saco River one summer’s day scampered up the riverbank, knocked on the door and introduced himself to Sut, explaining that he and his partner Jerry “were looking for a distributor for their Vermont ice cream business.” The rest, as they say, is history — with Abbott’s serving as their distributor from 1981-2010).
The display also features the three aforementioned gypsy wagons, all from England: a bow-top wagon, an open lot wagon and a Reading Gypsy Vardo restored for Juana Hearst of the famed William Randolph Hearst family of California.
“The gypsy wagons all date to the early 1900s,” said Sut. “The first craftsman would build the wagon; the second did the ornate carvings; and the third did the painting. And when they got done, they had something pretty ornate. Then the gypsies would travel the countryside in small groups, camping in a farmers’ field or vacant lot till they were asked to move on.
“They were quite resourceful; they had their own culture, very self-contained,” said Sut.
You’ll also marvel at the other vehicles: A Clarence from the Royal Mews in England; a Cretors’ fresh roasted peanuts and popcorn wagon from Chicago; and a 34-seat garden seat omnibus.
The exhibit also features a few “working” vehicles — those are Margaret’s favorites.
“I especially like the work vehicles because it is a connection with the working people of the past,” she shared, pointing to the 16-man gang fire pumper, “The America,” which was made in Philadelphia in 1840 and served the fire department of Kutztown, Pa.
Her other favorites include the Studebaker street sweeper and the Fulgoni ice cream cart originally from England.
The Fryeburg Fair first opened the Horse-Drawn Wagon Building in 2004 in a collaborative effort with the Marshalls.
The previous year, they had been approached by local veterinarian and Fryeburg Fair trustee Dr. Eugene Hussey of North Conway, who asked if the fair built a building would they exhibit their wagons there each year.
“The partnership has worked well over the years,” said Sut.
Since starting their collection more than 25 years ago, the Marshalls’ group of wagons numbered as many as 200, but which Sut has since trimmed down to “just” 100.
“My family would like me to cut it back to one, not 100,” laughed Sut, who admits his hobby is more like an obsession that Margaret has had to put up with over the years.
Still, at 79, he has not lost his passion for antique carriages but admits as he and Margaret have gotten older, they like many other collectors, need to assess the fact that they ain’t getting any younger and none of their three children is interested in continuing the collecting.
“It has happened to many collectors across the country. The younger generation is not interested. As a result collections are not as valuable as they were when the market peaked 15 years or so ago. So, we are taking it year by year, working with the fair and grateful to them for that opportunity,” said Sut, adding, “Like everyone, we’re just glad to see the fair back.”
Margaret agreed, noting that they love sharing the history that is part of each vehicle on display.
So, how did Sut and Margaret get into wagon collecting (or more to the point, how did Sut get into it which then by necessity as noted earlier required Margaret’s support?
“About 27 years ago, my father wanted to give my brother (Pit) and me a wagon each for Christmas because we both had a horse but no wagon,” said Sut.
“Dad heard that (late North Conway Bank president) Jean Fernandez had some wagons for sale. He had nine. We couldn’t quite make up our mind which of the nine we wanted, so Dad said he’d take all nine and then we would decide later and he would then sell the other seven after we’d made our choice. So, that’s how it got started.”
They stored eight of the wagons at the late Chet Lucy’s warehouse in Conway Village — but then tragedy struck in April 1996 after two juveniles burned the warehouse. Luckily, a carriage that had once belonged to the late Dr. Harold Shedd — known as the “bone doctor” for his early work in setting bones for pioneering skiers in the 1930s in North Conway — had been stored at a different location.
“I still have that one,” said Sut.
After that, Fernandez had two Concord coaches for sale — Sut chose one that still had its original coat of paint and design that had once operated between Northwood to Epsom, N.H., and then from Bridgton to Harrison, Maine after that.
“That was really kind of the beginning of it,” said Sut. “After that, we met Ken Wheeling, who is so knowledgeable about carriages. He had come to North Conway and stopped by Dick Plusch Antiques and asked if he knew if anyone collected wagons in the valley. And Dick referred him to me.
“So Ken came down to the dairy building and that was the start of our friendship. He is like family now and we talk every week. I call him ‘the Professor’ because he is just so knowledgeable — not just about wagons, but about everything. He will be returning to join us at the fair, as he has done since our first year in 2004,” Sut said.
In a phone interview, Wheeling — who regularly writes scholarly articles for the Carriage Journal — spoke about his equally high esteem for the Marshalls and their collection.
“Their collection is top of the line,” said Wheeling, 83. “Sut and Margaret started out collecting commercial vehicles — very few people collect commercial vehicles, and none of the collections are as vast as Sut and Margaret’s.”
“To me, I just think these vehicles are part of our history that should be saved. And once they are gone, they are gone,”said Sut
The Fryeburg Fair runs Oct. 3-10. For more information, call (207) 935-3268 or go to fryeburgfair.org.
