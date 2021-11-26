CONWAY — It was a little cool and breezy last Friday, Nov. 19, as students at Robert Frost Public Charter School lined up to race for the glory of providing the main dish at their families’ Thanksgiving meal in the sixth annual Robert Frost Turkey Trot.
Although snow seemed to threaten it was held off by intermittent patches of sunshine throughout the four separate races. The Robert Frost Parent Group provided the turkey prizes and T-shirts, and students were glad that they didn’t have to run in snow boots!
Robert Frost Public Charter School is a fully licensed, tuition-free public school that serves kindergarten, elementary and junior high students.
The racers were divided into four groups depending on their age. Every student had the opportunity to participate, and all were encouraged and cheered, whether they crossed the finish line first or last. The Robert Frost family of teachers, students, staff and parents have kicked off the holiday season in this traditional way for six consecutive years.
Ten turkeys were lined up to be awarded to the fastest girl and the fastest boy in each of the four races. If siblings won in different racing groups, families generously gave their extra turkey to another RFCS family.
But who got the remaining two turkeys after all the prizes were given? They were raffled off so that even the fans on the sidelines had a chance to trot home with a turkey.
Originally opening its doors in September of 2012, the Robert Frost Public Charter School is located in Conway Village. It is a K-8 grade school.
The school, according to its website, “strives to create life-long learners by providing an intellectually rich and challenging experience to develop 21st Century Skills through a blending of Montessori tradition and Project-Based Learning. Dedicated educators meet students where they are academically, socially and emotionally to foster students’ individuality and critical thinking skills, preparing them for scholastic, civic and personal success in the 21st Century.”
To learn more about the Robert Frost Public Charter School, go to robertfrostcharterschool.org.
