ridgeline

An architectural rendering of cottages to be built at Ridgeline Community. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Continuum at North Conway LLC, the organization behind North Conway’s new Ridgeline Community, was recently awarded a $3 million affordable housing grant as part of the state’s InvestNH program.

The Ridgeline Community project aims to construct 44 single-story, detached modular cottages known as "First Step Housing.” Fifteen of these one-bedroom, 600-square-foot homes are to be offered for rent to people who earn 80 percent or less of the area median income. Of the remaining units, 29 will be offered at market rate.

