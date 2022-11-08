MADISON — The town's attempt to ban short-term rentals in Eidelweiss is "frivolous" and on "shaky ground" in the rural residential zones, according to the head of a group that represents local short-term rental owners.
Voters last March passed the Madison Planning Board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs. Since then, the planning board has worked to get an article on the warrant next year to legalize and regulate STRs.
Last Tuesday, the board decided to send letters "seeking voluntary compliance" to owners of 14 "random" STR owners — Seven in the Eidelweiss Residential District and seven in the rural residential zones that had started renting STRs since March.
Estimates of the number of STRs in town range from 130-170.
After the meeting, the Sun had an email exchange with Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals President David Cavanaugh about his group's reaction. He said the association is "disappointed" that the selectmen are acting before the planning board can propose a new ordinance.
The selectmen's letters call short-term renting a "commercial enterprise" and as such does not qualify as a permitted use in Eidelweiss. As for the newer STRs in the rural residential district, STRs don't meet the definition of a single family house there. So, they are not permitted.
When asked that the association plans to do, Cavanaugh said they are consulting with legal counsel about how to address the letters.
“We believe the letters to new homeowners in the Rural Residential zone, show that the Selectmen realize they are on shaky ground. That is why they are sending “Voluntary” compliance letters, because they don’t have legal authority to demand anything of these property owners. It is also clear from them not sending letters to owners who have rented prior to the March 2022 vote, that they understand that those owners are grandfathered," said Cavanaugh, who added theat Carroll County Superior Court said in January that vacation rentals are a residential use.
"That residential definition is not in dispute in the Conway appeal currently before the N.H. Supreme Court, nor was it ever disputed in Portsmouth’s short-term rental case. Therefore, based on NH RSA 676:17-A;VII, the selectmen’s actions against vacation rentals in Eidelweiss, claiming that they are commercial, is frivolous," Cavanaugh opined.
Cavanaugh and Madison STR owner Todd McCartney don't believe the town's selection was in fact random.
McCartney, who has been an outspoken advocate of STRs, is on the list along with Renee Herendeen, who has also been outspoken, and Rajan and Sabrina Sherestha. All have properties neighboring those owned by prominent STR critics John Cancelarich, Nick Borelli/Kathy Koziel and Paul McKenna respectively.
Meanwhile, Borelli and Koziell gave the Sun a statement criticizing the planning board's proposed ordinance that would allow STRs by special exception.
The planning board hopes to have an article on the warrant next March. Borelli and Koziel argue that the New Hampshire Supreme Court in the Portsmouth case said STRs are a business. They argue it will cost taxpayers at least $100,000 annually to enforce the planning board's proposed ordinance if it passes.
They claim that 150 Madison STRs collected $5.2 million over the course of 12 months.
"In June of 2022 there were 150 short-term rentals identified in Madison there are now 172," said Koziell and Borelli. "By allowing short-term rentals, potentially any dwellingunit in any neighborhood can become an unsupervised transient occupancy "motel.' Local services like the transfer stations, beaches, roads and code enforcement will continue to be overwhelmed at the expense of the taxpayers year after year. It will change the nature of this town forever."
