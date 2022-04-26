CONWAY — About 30 residents attended a info session last Thursday that discussed the possible impacts of dissolving the Conway Village Fire District.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer services to its residents. It also manages Pequawket Park.
If residents vote to dissolve, the assets would transfer to the town of Conway or water/sewer/ambulance could be privatized. The district could also vote to give just fire/ambulance to the town and retain water/sewer responsibilities or vice versa. The commissioners said they looked at dissolving as a response to escalating costs, difficulty with staffing and even the housing crisis, which could be more easily alleviated if the town took over the water and sewer infrastructure.
If residents over the next 11 months express interest in dissolving, the commissioners will write a warrant article for next year's annual district meeting to do so. It would require a two-thirds vote to pass.
Commissioners said there will be several other informational meetings between now and next year. Valley Vision recorded last week's meeting.
Bamsey noted that "Conway Village, a community of about 2,000, on any given day in the summer is host to 30,000. And yet, it's a very small pool of people that are paying for all of those services."
Among the principal problems is the low number of taxpayers living in Conway Village, with an extremely high call volume for emergency services because Conway is a tourist town. In 2021, Conway Village Fire Department responded to 1,414 emergency calls, of which 999 were medical calls.
But because Conway Village doesn't have a large tax base, it can't afford to pay its firefighters and emergency responders as well as larger or wealthier communities.
Meanwhile, commissioners would like to maintain its paramedic-level emergency service, a higher level than the ambulance service in other parts of town, which use EMTs.
Level of ambulance service was a top concern for former commissioner Janine Bean. She wants commissioners to make sure Conway Village retains paramedic-level ambulance.
"Is it going to be like the rest of the town, where you call an ambulance to transport you and that's all you get?" said Bean. "You call Conway Village and you get your life saved."
Fire Chief Steve Solomon replied that even if the vote passed, the district has a contract with the town and therefore there would be a few years to work out those details.
Solomon also talked about fire department staffing. He said the department currently has six full- time staff, seven active call members and a few per diems.
"So, the days of us having 30 people on the fire department are gone," said Solomon. "And what we're doing is we're beating up both the call staff and the full time staff by making them come back even when they're not working to handle these calls."
Solomon gave residents a breakdown on how dissolution of the fire department would affect taxpayers based on the 2021 budget and assessed values.
The fire department cost Conway Village taxpayers $1.43 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Had the town owned the fire department, it would have cost $1.18. The total precinct tax rate was $1.83 per thousand and the 40 cents consists of the sewer department, park maintenance and administration expenses.
There also are non-precinct areas of town that Conway Village services. Taxpayers in non precinct areas covered by Conway Village pay a rate of about $1.17 per thousand when ambulance costs are included. Conway Village also covers Albany and charges taxpayers there $1.03.
In the next couple of years, Solomon says the department will have to add more full-time firefighters and that will push the tax rate up to $3.34 just for the fire department.
Solomon said Conway is one of three towns in New Hampshire with multiple fire departments. The others are Ossipee and Haverhill, in western New Hampshire.
Attendee Bayard Kennett asked commissioners if they felt there was a possibility all of the fire departments would be consolidated.
"I'm a pro-consolidation person. I see an opportunity coming out of the discussion about dissolution to be much more efficient," said Kennett.
Bamsey, DiGregorio, and Solomon agreed that fire department consolidation could be a result. Solomon added that consolidating was discussed in the 1980s, and in the early 1990s, the town voted twice to support going to town-wide fire.
It didn't happen because the powers that be at the time decided that all the departments would have to dissolve or none of them could. This led to fights about whose chief would be in charge.
"This time, the board of selectmen has told us they would entertain even if it was just Conway Village becoming a town entity, they would take on the Conway Fire Department," said Solomon, adding this takes the adversarial nature out of the discussion.
"It allows us to say, 'OK, we started the ball rolling, would you like to join us now?'" he said.
Town Engineer Paul DegiAngeli said generally consolidating the fire precincts would increase the economy of scale and generally reduce the cost for taxpayers if the tax base is increased.
Resident Mark Hounsell liked the idea of sending the fire department to the town and said it made "awfully good sense." But he worried that North Conway would be "making decisions" for Conway Village if water and sewer got turned over to the town. Conway Village sends its sewage to North Conway for treatment with an inter-connect.
Bamsey said Conway Village and North Conway have an inter-municipal agreement that controls how sewerage is governed.
"We can just turn over the fire department, just like we did with the sidewalks," said Bamsey, noting that years ago, the village ceded sidewalk maintenance to the town. "
But, he said, "That would take a vote by the residents."
