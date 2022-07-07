EATON — If not for the shortage of building materials and big jump in prices, Chris Kennedy says he’d be living in his new home in Eaton and still serving on the school board.
Instead, he and wife Heather bought a home in Fryeburg, Maine. He sold the property in Eaton and stepped down from the school board last month.
“This was not my plan,” Kennedy said Thursday. “We’re bummed to leave Eaton. We had property in Eaton and plans to build. But the (housing) market (soared), and our plan had to change.”
Former board member Nella Thompson wants to fill the seat.
The Kennedys purchased a 2-year-old house and 2 acres of land off Little Chatham Road in West Fryeburg in June.
“As much as we love Eaton, we had to do this,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy had been on the school board since 2010.
“Chris was an excellent board member,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said Thursday. “He was concerned about not only Eaton but education K-12 across the Mount Washington Valley. That was demonstrated through his years of dedication to Eaton for so long.”
Kennedy’s residency came into question in March, when he was challenged for the three-year term on the school board by Thompson, who felt Kennedy should live in town.
“I don’t dislike Chris, I’m a rule follower,” Thompson said before the election. “I’ve been told Chris has been living in Freedom and may have lived in Fryeburg.”
She added: “I think 15 months is a long time not to be living in the town.”
“We sold our house and had already bought another lot, we have a septic plan and every intention to build as soon as we can,” Kennedy said at the time.
Then-Town Moderator Thaire Bryant and Bud Fitch, Elections Legal Counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office, said before the election that Kennedy had not broken any election rules. Fitch said if a person is on the voting checklist they do not lose their town of residence until such time that they establish a new domicile.
RSA 654:2, “Temporary Absence or Presence” states, “A domicile for voting purposes acquired by any person in any town shall not be interrupted or lost by a temporary absence therefrom with the intention of returning thereto as his or her domicile. Domicile for the purpose of voting as defined in RSA 654:1, once existing, continues to exist until another such domicile is gained. Domicile for purposes of voting is a question of fact and intention coupled with a verifiable act or acts carrying out that intent. A voter can have only one domicile for voting purposes.”
Fitch said anyone wishing to challenge the residency of someone on the checklist would need “to apply for a correction of the checklist” to the supervisors of the checklist. The supervisors, if they choose to, can ask an individual to provide proof within 30 days that the town is their primary residence.
After the decision of the supervisors is made, the person challenging the legal residence of an individual, if not satisfied by the ruling can take the case to Superior Court (654:42).
Kennedy withstood the challenge by Thompson, winning the election 93-20. The board elected him chairman again at its April 4 meeting.
Kennedy announced his resignation at the June 6 board meeting.
The board went into a non-public session 25 minutes into its meeting. Ten minutes later, members returned.
According to the minutes, “Chris Kennedy stated he was resigning from the school board at the end of the meeting. As much as he would like to stay on the school board, he has decided to sell his property and buy a house in a different town.”
The minutes said Sue Wiley made a motion, seconded by Monique Hebert to accept Kennedy’s resignation “with congratulations and thanks for his years of service.” It was decided to post the school board vacancy and advertise the opening. Interested parties were asked to contact Richard.
Wiley made a motion, seconded by Hebert, to nominate Hebert as the new chair. The motion passed 2-0.
The board does not typically meet in July and has set its next meeting for Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
Thompson on Wednesday praised Kennedy for stepping down from the board.
“I’m glad Chris did the right thing,” she said by phone.
“I firmly believe you have to live in the town if you want to serve on its board.”
Thompson said it’s critical that members attend the quarterly SAU 9 Board meetings.
“That’s where our voice needs to be heard,” she said. “We need to be represented at those meetings, it’s where the decisions are made.”
She added: “Anyone could have run for the board, it was just me and Chris. I’m willing to do it, but I honestly don’t care if it’s me or not, but if someone else in Eaton wants to do it, they need to step up.”
Although he’s now living in Fryeburg, Kennedy is still the behavioral specialist/head teacher at the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, and education appears to run in the family. His son, Cameron, was hired as a math teacher at Kennett High School by the Conway School Board last month.
“I think I’m retired from (school) board life,” Kennedy said when asked if he might be interested in serving on the MSAD 72 School Board. “I had hoped to see the next (tuition) contract through (for the sending towns). We must be involved in the process.”
Kennedy was made an “honorary Eatonite” on July 4 when he and Tom Head shared the annual chef duties at Eaton’s July 4 barbecue picnic on Crystal Lake.
“That was my last time doing the cooking,” he said. “Eaton is a great town with a wonderful community. It will always be special to us.”
