CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee is hosting a town hall forum on Thursday for Conway Board of Selectman candidates Carl Thibodeau (incumbent) and Joe Mosca (challenger). Both are Republicans.
Residents will choose between them at the polls on April 12.
MWV Republican Chairman Steven Steiner said the group is hosting the event so residents to ask Thibodeau and Mosca questions.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center with a social hour. Steiner said a number of food truck vendors will be on site.
After social hour, voters can ask the candidates questions. One does not have to be a Republican to attend. Steiner said he will moderate.
"It's open for anybody to ask questions," said Steiner in a phone interview last week.
Being selectman, he said, is "an important position and it's the top seat you can sit on in our town."
Steiner said Conway has had a lot going on lately, and the top issue in his opinion is regulation of short-term rentals and affordable housing.
Mosca is a former budget committee chair and current school board member. He retired from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. While there, he worked as a senior budget analyst in the construction department.
Thibodeau owns several businesses in Conway Village, including JD Tool & Hardware, Conway Marketplace and Tee Enterprises, a precision machining company. He has been a selectman since 2013.
One difference between the two came out during deliberative session and the subsequent selectmen meeting on March 9. Thibodeau is in favor of an article calling for $400,000 to build bathrooms in North Conway.
However, Mosca believes the taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for it. Mosca made two failed efforts at deliberative session to essentially eliminate funding for the project.
