CONWAY — Local state representatives support the idea of charter schools but have fears of the long-term price tag they may have on Granite State.
That’s one of the reasons why they believe their colleagues on the 10-member Legislative Fiscal Committee voted not to accept a $46 million federal grant, which the newly created Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway was in line to be the first recipient of the some of that funding.
The school, which had been projected to receive $375,000 in the grant, still plans to open its doors to students this fall but had been counting on the funds in its start-up costs.
“I don’t want the school to be a target, but we have a broken promise from the state of New Hampshire on start-up funding,” Jason Gagnon, a parent and a founding member of Northeast Woodland, told the Sun on July 17 after the Legislative Fiscal Committee voted July 10 to deny a request made by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) to accept the federal grant for public charter school education.
Last December, in a 7-3 vote strictly upon party lines with the Democrats in the majority, the committee tabled the grant from the federal Charter School Program with the Democrats saying they were concerned about the effect that the charter school grant championed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could have on traditional public schools at a time of decreasing enrollment.
According to The Washington Post, the federal grant given last August to New Hampshire was intended to allow the opening of 20 new charter schools.
There are 28 charter schools in the Granite State providing a different educational path than traditional public schools for 3,800 students.
While Northeast Woodland, a K-7 school with an anticipated enrollment of 120 students, is the newest charter school in the state, it’s not the only one in Conway. Robert Frost Public Charter School on Main Street in Conway Village is anticipating 60 students this fall.
“There is currently only one charter school in the state authorized by a local school board whereas the state would authorize the other 28 schools,” said Rep Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), who sits on the House Education Committee.
“Currently, the state adds an additional $3,411 to each child in charter schools over and above the normal allocation to a public school. Based on the projections with conservative growth the state would incur and additional cost of $8,876,860 in year one of the grant. And analysis finds that doubling charter schools in New Hampshire, the Department of Education and (Gov. Chris Sununu’s) goal, could cost the state $57 million-$104 million over 10 years," he said.
"These monies would not be available for local public schools. Also recognize that students with Individual Education Plans that need specialized services may still attend most charter schools, but it is the local school district's responsibility to fund and provide those services to charter school students,” Woodcock said,
He added: “It seems imprudent to assume that possible debt at this time while the Education Funding Commission is doing its’ research and especially in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.”
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said: “There are students who would benefit from a non-traditional school environment. In many cases, charter schools have helped to fill that void.
"However, during times of economic scarcity, I believe that we need to focus on delivering the greatest good to the greatest number of people," she said. "There will be serious funding deficits for public education during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. As such,we need to utilize scarce resources to ensure that New Hampshire students will have the best public education possible.
She added: “Many non-profits will be in the same situation as charter schools in the coming years. In order to survive, they will need to raise more money from private sources in order to fund their missions. Charter schools will need to pivot and rely less on public funds if they are to thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.”
Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) is also concerned about the long-term financial impact of charter schools.
“I support charter schools for the purpose for which they were intended, that is to ‘provide innovative learning and teaching’ methods for students who struggle with conventional teaching methods,” he said. “There are a small number of existing charter schools that perform this function well, but there is also a call by some to expand the number of charter schools simply for the purpose of expanding.”
Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Rep. Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) believe the state’s current funding for education needs to be changed.
“The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee determined that accepting the federal grant would result in unacceptable future costs to the education fund, with an additional burden on town taxpayers,” Ticehurst said.
“Currently, the way New Hampshire funds education is not ideal. The refusal of this grant is yet another sign that a comprehensive change in the way we fund education is called for.
“Basically, the concern is that these funds help with starting the charter schools but not the long term funding,” Knirk said.
“Since the state provides a much larger adequacy grant per pupil to charter schools than for public schools, this will increase the state education costs in an unsustainable fashion, leaving less available to our public schools. Given that most funding for education comes from property taxes, that will place even more burden on property taxes. We must re-think how we fund our public schools and the school funding commission is working on that issue.
He added: “Though charter schools have a place, we need to adequately fund the public schools so that they can offer different approaches and diverse programs to all public school students.”
Woodcock said last year the Education Committee of the House moved forward “a bill to create a commission to study and provide recommendations for a better model to fund public school education. This bill was approved by the Education Committee after hours of testimony, passed the House, Senate and signed by the Governor. That commission has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to hear testimony and bring recommendations forward.”
He added: “I have apprehension regarding the quality of instruction in many of the current charter schools. Currently the state law only requires charter schools to have 25 percent of the teachers to be licensed by the state. A bill passed in the Education Committee eventually vetoed by the Governor would have moved that number to a modest 50 percent. Doesn’t that seem odd?
"I do recognize that some of the charter schools do great work and provide a highly qualified education. … And without a doubt, in my opinion, many public schools as now constructed and administered, do not meet the needs of all the students.”
