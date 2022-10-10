ub is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month on successive Thursdays, all open to the public.
To mark 50 years in the restaurant business is practically unheard of, and testament to the enduring popularity of the venerable apres-ski eatery.
The weekly celebration starts this Thursday with a performance by local Celtic duo, Dennis & Davey from 4-7 p.m. It continues with Al “The Rev” Shafner on Oct. 20 and Jeremy Holden on Oct. 27, culminating with a gala cocktail party Nov. 3 and music by Generations, featuring Simon Crawford, Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst.
During these nights, there will be video of old photographs showing throughout the dining room and pub. Memorabilia will be on display throughout the building. Patrons are encouraged to dress for each decade since the Parka’s opening.
“We have special bumper stickers and mason jars with handles for sale as well as T-shirts and hats, commemorating the 50th anniversary,” said Terry O’Brien, who serves as general manager and who co-owns the business with her mother, Jean Melczarek.
The Red Parka was founded on Nov. 2, 1972 by Melczarek and her then-husband Dewey Mark along with Lois (now Hatch) and Al Nelson.
The Nelsons later sold their shares to Tony Ferruolo, former managing partner of Tyrol and Black Mountain ski areas in Jackson and then co-owner with the Marks of B. Mae Denny’s restaurants in Gilford and Concord. Melczarek and O’Brien in 2018 bought Ferruolo’s shares.
Lois Hatch and Ferruolo are expected to attend the weekly celebrations, especially the Nov. 3 gala cocktail. Chuck Henderson, representing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), is expected to attend the gala, as are other dignitaries.
“We hope to see all of our regular guests during this time period. It is because of them that we are still crazy after 50 years!” said O’Brien, who is a past president of the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association, past recipient of the Bob Morrell Award from the MWV Economic Council for civic stewardship, mother of twin daughters Sandra and Seana and grandmother to Lucy, Merrick and Paxton.
Menu items from the past will be served as part of the celebration, such as beef kabobs, which were on the original menu, along with chopped sirloin mushroom gravy, Florida-style shrimp and Indian pudding, “which was my mother’s recipe and was a staple of our menu for years,” said O’Brien.
They also will be serving retro cocktails like Tequila Sunrises and Stingers.
On Nov. 3 the gala cocktail party starts at 4 p.m. with food stations from 5-7 p.m. According to O’Brien, “Tuckerman Brewery is making a special RPP 50th anniversary beer, which will be served by special guest bartenders from the past.”
They will be participating in a tips contest under the awning outside the pub, and include Bobby Blake, Shelley Corrigan, possibly Bob Bean and Carl Farnum, who is the Parka’s longest-serving employee.
“The contest will be to see who can raise the most tips, with the winner receiving a $100 gift certificate to the Parka. Tips will be donated to the Dewey Mark Scholarship Fund, named after my father, which contributes funds to local causes, primarily the Eastern Slope Ski Club, which is the beneficiary of our annual Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup ski race,” said O’Brien.
The RPP Challenge Cup began in 1972 at Tyrol as the Tuborg Classic, moved on to Black Mountain, and then Attitash and most recently was held at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Said to be the longest continuously running dual giant slalom race in the country. The race has raised more than $250,000 for the ESSC over its history, including over $21,000 last year.
Dewey Mark and former Fandangle’s co-owner Wally Campbell in the late ‘’90s set up the Valley Originals, a group of local independent restaurants.
Mark died of a brain tumor in December 2008 at age 78 and is remembered for his love of skiing, sailing and life.
Campbell continues to serve as the Valley Originals’ executive director. O’Brien serves on the board.
The Valley Originals annually contributes $335,000 to the community.
Along with its food, the Parka is known for “keeping live music live” with entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings and also Sunday and Wednesday afternoons in season, along with Blue Sundays on selected Sundays, with O’Brien’s husband, George O’Brien, the creative force behind the founding of that popular blues-dedicated offering.
Unless there is a special fundraiser, there is never ever a cover charge at the Parka. “We have always have had a philosophy of not having a cover charger, and we maintain that to this day — I’m sure we would be a lot more profitable if we did, but people need it in their lives. It creates a sense of community, especially with our local bands,” said O’Brien.
Named the “Best Sit-Down Restaurant” by Ski Magazine and “the grand dowager of ski bars,” the Red Parka continues to be a beacon of light and fun along with serving plentiful servings of great food.
For more information, call (603) 383-4344 or go to redparkapub.com.
