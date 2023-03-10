BARTLETT — Hard to believe, but it has been four years since the Red Parka Challenge Cup has taken place at Attitash Mountain Resort, but this year it finally returns with action-packed dual giant slalom ski racing
The Red Parka Challenge Cup is supported by Salty Dogs Golden Retriever Puppies, Crest Auto World, Minuteman Press North Conway, Settlers Green, Story Land, WMWV & Magic, Skichair.com, Sport Thoma, P1 Timing, Attitash Realty, Budweiser/ NH Distributors, Gosling’s Rum, Singer Kittredge, Pepsi, Valley Originals, Yullr, Fall Line Construction and Attitash Race Team.
on the Spillway trail on Friday, March 17, at 9:30 a.m.
Due to snow conditions, last year’s race was switched at the last minute to Cranmore Mountain Resort and before that, it had been on hold during the COVID pandemic.
Finally, racers and spectators alike can expect the full return of festivities on and off the slopes, while raising money for Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit that provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities to more than 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley.
It all kicks off with the return of Thursday night’s Bib Draw at the Red Parka Pub at 6 p.m. March 16. Racers and families are welcome to join in on the fun with dining, heckling and the official bib draw. Bib No. 1 and No. 2 will go to the racer that raises the most money in PledgeReg, a fundraising app that racers can opt-in to doing when they register for the race.
Racers can register for the race at skireg.com under Red Parka Challenge Cup Race. The fee is $85 and includes a full day lift ticket, guaranteed two runs on course, racer hat, beer ticket and raffle ticket.
Registration for the race closes on Wednesday, March 15.
Registration is $100 on the day of the race. The race is open to male and female participants, ages 21+.
Racers can also form teams to race for a special team trophy and prizes, which is decided by a combination of the team’s fastest times of the day.
“We have a ton of raffle prizes and awards for different categories including male and female Challenge Cup champions,” said Race Committee Chair Laura Lemieux.
“In addition to the team trophy, we added The Terry Cup, named after Red Parka Pub owner Terry O’Brien who technically retired from the race in 2019, but still has a huge role in making it happen every year. The Terry Cup is awarded to the highest fundraiser.”
