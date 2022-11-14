CONWAY — Conway School Board members are still discussing whether to close an elementary school or relocate the sixth-graders to the middle school.

The board voted last month to hold a pair of public forums in November and January to gather input on what direction the community would like to see things go. At Monday’s board meeting, member Mike DiGregorio urged his colleagues to put the brakes on next month's forum. He believes the board needs to have a sense of direction itself and have something to present to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.