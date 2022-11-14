CONWAY — Conway School Board members are still discussing whether to close an elementary school or relocate the sixth-graders to the middle school.
The board voted last month to hold a pair of public forums in November and January to gather input on what direction the community would like to see things go. At Monday’s board meeting, member Mike DiGregorio urged his colleagues to put the brakes on next month's forum. He believes the board needs to have a sense of direction itself and have something to present to the public.
Members agreed at the end of October to hold a board workshop at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, before the regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting. The workshop will be a brainstorming opportunity for members. The meeting is open to the public.
“Are we going to have the forums and when are we going to have them,” Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, the board chair, asked under board member issues at the Oct. 24 meeting.
“If you're asking me, I would say, yes, we should do it,” Joe Mosca, the board’s vice chair, replied. “I think it’s just a matter of seeing what people's schedules look like.”
“I’m trying to get up to speed but what exactly is the forum for," said DiGregorio, who was attending his second meeting since being appointed by selectmen last month.
Capozzoli said the intent “is to get community feedback, to allow the community to give us feedback.”
“But do you have anything to present at this point?” DiGregorio asked.
“The idea was that we had the facilities (usage) committee,” said Capozzoli. “And it was recommended that we close an elementary school. And then there was the vote (by the board in August to move the sixth grade to the middle school, which the board later reversed its vote last month). Some of the feedback that we got was that we did not hear from our community. I think our community does deserve the right to tell us how they feel.”
She added: “We are the school board and we also have to make those tough decisions, whether or not the community wants that or not, but the community has to be heard — so that's what the forums are for.”
DiGregorio wondered if the board had picked an idea to present to the public, or if the board was “looking for feedback to get an idea?”
“I would say, this board should come to a consensus on what they want to do and then start working on the details of having that done,” he said. “For example, how does it affect curriculum? That’s a big question for everybody. Let's just say that if we decided to move sixth grade or close a school, however, those scenarios play out, to me, that would make more sense to come up with that idea, or start working with staff on how that would look, then present that in the form, as opposed to just having a room full of people with no direction on what we want to do.”
Mosca, who chaired the facilities usage committee, said the board does have an idea to close a school and move the sixth grade.
“We want feedback from the community as the facilities committee pretty much said they want to close the John (H.) Fuller (Elementary School),” he said. “We want to go to the community and say, we're looking at closing a school, is it going to be the school or are we not going to close a school? If we decide to close a school then the sixth grade has to move in my opinion.”
“I feel that the committee has not done its due diligence, it has not looked at all facilities,” Capozzoli said. “This facility (Kennett Middle School and Conway Elementary School) is always off the charts. We can't touch this. And so, again, I don't feel that we've actually correctly looked at facilities use. We haven't looked at all of our facilities. So to say that that committee did its job, I disagree.”
Mosca said he plans to reconvene the facilities usage committee in the next couple of weeks to discuss other school usage options.
“To Michelle’s point,” he said, “we didn't look at Conway Elementary. What if we close this whole complex? Can we put everybody in the other two elementary schools and the high school? There's a lot more to it."
“I’m sure you’ve put a lot of effort into this so far, but this is a massive decision for this town,” said DiGregorio and added, “I think if you want it to get to a point where we at least have consensus with the board members, we don't necessarily need all the staff to have an additional meeting. The seven members can come up with the direction for an idea, and then turn around and go back to the regular staff and say, this is what we need to investigate.”
“I agree an informal meeting would be great, but we still need input from the community,” said Mosca. “And no matter what happens with the community, it's still this board's decision.”
Board member Randy Davison, an advocate for moving the sixth grade to the middle school and closing an elementary school, agrees he and his colleagues need to make a tough decision and then have the courage of their convictions.
“This board needs to have a group of people that are willing to make a difficult decision and live with it because you will always have a certain contingency of people that come out, that will not be happy with our decision,” he said.
Davison added: “I firmly believe that a school district, given the time, such as the middle school, with fewer transitions, that educators could have come up with a curriculum within a year to have that sixth grade go to the middle school. I think we did our job there. We looked at the space, we looked at the cost, we looked at everything. The curriculum, educators within a year should be able to come up with (Superintendent Kevin (Richard) putting forth the effort, this is what we're going to be doing a curriculum, to run a sixth grade (within the middle school).”
