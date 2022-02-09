CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to pitch a warrant article asking for $400,000 to build public bathrooms.
The need for public facilities in North Conway have picked up more urgency in recent years since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a surge of visitors to town.
The New England Ski Museum has opened its handicap-accessible bathrooms thanks to financial help from the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. Meanwhile, the town and North Conway Community Center have been negotiating a land deal near Schouler Park.
Selectman John Colbath made a motion to put the article on the warrant and amend it to clarify that the bathrooms would be built in North Conway Village. Colbath said the article would help “clarify” the will of the town.
Town Manager Tom Holmes has said he is searching for grants to help pay for the bathrooms.
This may be the first time since about 1990 that the town will poll voters with a warrant article about public bathrooms. Doing so, however, caused a conundrum for the board. Selectmen wanted to put the article on the warrant without necessarily recommending it. However, according to Holmes, the law says their putting the article on the warrant is also a vote to recommend it.
“You cannot place an article in the warrant that is not recommended by the selectmen because if it’s not recommended by the selectmen, it doesn’t get into the warrant,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau, summarizing the issue.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers said he wants voters to be able to discuss the article at deliberative session but doesn’t think the board should be forced to recommend the article in order for that to happen.
“It doesn’t seem fair — the only way you can get it out there for the public to have a discussion at the deliberative portion is to recommend,” said Weathers. “That’s not right.”
Selectmen voted 4-1 to put the article on the warrant and to recommend it. Weathers, who was in the minority, voted last. Later he said split votes can spur discussion of an article so he was glad it wasn’t close.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said, “I wouldn’t say it’s really necessarily ‘recommended’ as a real recommendation; it’s a means of getting it on the ballot.”
Thibodeau asked if it was too late to do a petitioned article for bathrooms and Executive Assistant Krista Day said he would have 40 minutes to get that done as the deadline was the close of that business day. A petitioned article with 25 verified town voter signatures gets on the warrant regardless of how selectmen feel.
Thibobdeau said in the past he’d asked Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) to file legislation to allow selectmen to place a warrant article without making it appear selectmen endorse it.
Asked if the recommendation vote could be changed at the deliberative session on March 9, Holmes replied that selectmen could change their vote if the article is modified by voters at deliberative session. Then the modified article and new recommendation vote would be placed on the ballot to be voted on April 12.
Thibodeau wondered if the warrant article would disappear from the warrant if a majority of selectmen no longer supported the article after it was recommended. Holmes replied he’d have to get an opinion from New Hampshire Municipal Association to find out.
Colbath said perhaps the article could be amended by as little as $1 to trigger a revote, and Thibodeau agreed that would work.
The selectmen, Holme, and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli then discussed the cost and whether $400,000 would be enough. The number is based on a $340,000 estimate thad DegliAngeli had made a few years ago and increased due to inflation.
Asked by Weathers about the $400,000 price tag, DegliAngeli replied that costs have been rising drastically since his $340,000 estimate was created pre-pandemic. “I can’t tell you what steel is going to cost next week,” said DegliAngeli.
Off the top of his head, DegliAngeli said the design called for six “water closets” on the women’s side and three urinals and three water closets on the men’s side. There would also be a vestibule for tourism fliers/a place for an attendant to sit.
He said if there are no costs associated with acquiring the land and the business community chips in about $100,000, the town would be in the ballpark of having enough money.
DegliAngeli suggested the money could be spent on renovating the Whitaker Homesite building to segregate the meeting space from the bathrooms, but Seavey and others said Whitaker isn’t close enough to Schouler Park.
In related news, Holmes announced the state told him the Intervale Scenic Vista visitor center’s bathrooms will be open more hours in the near future. The visitor’s center is currently open Thursdays-Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Selectmen had asked the state to expand the bathrooms’ hours.
Holmes said the center will be open seven days a week 9 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Sunday, Feb. 13.
