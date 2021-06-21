CONWAY — Short-term property owner Scott Kudrick has accepted service in the town’s lawsuit seeking declaratory judgment against short-term rental owners.
The town, through its attorneys June 7, filed a declaratory judgment to ask the Carroll County Superior Court to straighten out a standoff between rental property owners and the town following results of an April 13 town vote that town officials interpret as prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas.
The petition for declaratory judgment is called “Town of Conway, New Hampshire versus Scott Kudrick individually and as a representative of a Class of similarly situated defendants.”
The lawsuit identifies Kudrick as being from Portsmouth but Kudrick in an instant message said he actually lives in Conway though he does own a home in Portsmouth.
Kudrick said isn’t sure why he was singled out by the town but does have a theory as to why the lawsuit says he’s from Portsmouth.
“I think the town used my Portsmouth address ... because the Conway address is a P.O. box and maybe legally they cannot serve papers to that address,” said Kudrick.
Town Manager Tom Holmes confirmed that Kudrick is registered to vote in Conway, proving his residency, and that he voted in the last election.
According to the website nhmtrentals.com, Kudrick is the founder of N.H. Mountain Rentals, a business that “strive(s) to provide a wonderful stay in a setting that will allow you to truly experience your destination and capture the essence of the area.”
Properties that people can rent using the New Hampshire Mountain Rentals website include the 1785 Inn and Cabernet Inn in North Conway, the Pumpkin Hollow Inn on Route 16A in Intervale, the former Jackson House bed-and-breakfast on Meserve Hill Road in Jackson, and numerous other properties on Seavey Street and Kearsarge Road in North Conway.
Meanwhile, in a statement sent to the Sun, the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals announced it retained Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
The association says its attorneys, described as experts in zoning, real estate and litigation, will represent both the association and Kudrick. They have been on retainer for the past several weeks.
The New Hampshire judicial branch website documented that Kudrick accepted service through Puffer on June 17. Puffer and Johnson filed statements confirming they are coun sel for Kudrick.
The acceptance of service comes well ahead of the July 23 deadline the court gave Kudrick to be served. Kudrick also is moving ahead of schedule in terms of filing an appearance, answer or response to the suit.
The court gave him 30 days to file, and as of Monday afternoon, his attorneys had appearance forms filed but not an answer.
The association has about 1,400 members and is headed by president David Cavanaugh.
Holmes said recently there are about 500 short-term rental properties in town.
The association says it has raised “tens of thousands of dollars” for the legal fight, lobbying and “community betterment projects.”
Cavanaugh said: “The town has portrayed us as businesses or absentee owners, which has not been my experience. Our members are ski families, local business owners, a county commissioner, a state representative and even owners who do not rent but wish to protect their home values and rights. People concerned about the town’s actions should join and contribute to our cause.”
According to its website, responsiblevacationrentals.com, general membership costs $200, which includes voting rights in the association.
For its part, the town is represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia in Fryeburg, Maine and Russ Hilliard with Upton & Hatfield LLP.
