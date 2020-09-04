CONWAY — On Thursday, Pine Tree School Principal Aimee Frechette got her first night off in 175 days from her self-appointed task of reading bedtime stories online each night to her students.
However, she had a more than capable fill-in — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
What started as a two-week way to feel connected to students during the COVID-19 pandemic became a nightly ritual for Frechette. The principal of the Center Conway K-6 school began reading a picture book a night on the school’s Facebook page March 15 — and hasn’t stopped.
Her audience has stayed with her, nightly averaging anywhere from 100 to 400 viewers.
Having Shaheen put in a cameo appearance came about when earlier this summer the senator “reached out and thanked me for what I’m doing,” Frechette said. She’d hoped the senator would read a story, and Shaheen made that a reality Thursday.
Introducing Shaheen to her readers on Facebook, Frechette told the senator, “I loved that you shared a story that is special to you and your family.”
Shaheen read “Miss Rumphius,” a story she said was a favorite of two of her daughters.
The picture book was written by Barbara Cooney in 1982 about a woman who sought to make the world a more beautiful place by planting lupine flowers. “It reminds me of New Hampshire,” Shaheen told viewers from her office in Washington, adding, “I think I’d better put my glasses on so I get all of the words right.”
Shaheen, a former teacher at Dover High School before running for political office, seemed in her element. “I’m not sure how well you can see these pictures, but this looks like Portsmouth, very much like Portsmouth,” she said, holding up the book.
Later, she informed viewers that porridge is “like oatmeal,” and talked about the U.S. Botanic Garden, adding, “it is a wonderful place to visit if you get the chance to go there.”
Wrapping up the story, Shaheen shared a message. “Remember what Miss Rumphius said, we’ve all got to do something to make the world a more beautiful place,” she said. “Thank you, everybody. Have a good night.”
Shaheen had nothing but praise for Frechette.
“Unable to go to school to be with their teachers and friends, Dr. Frechette found a creative and caring way to engage her students by reading to them through Facebook every night. I was so touched, I wanted to join in,” she told viewers.
She added: “I think our educators and school administrators on the front lines have been a shining example of the goodness and strength in people that prevails during some of our darkest hours. I applaud Dr. Frechette and all our teachers and staff who are going the extra mile for their students — thank you for being there for our kids and their families.”
The first day of classes for SAU 9 is Tuesday, Sept. 8, which means Frechette will be on story No. 179 on the eve of the 2020-21 school year.
“When we started, I felt I needed to do something so I didn’t feel helpless. Now, it’s just become part of our day,” she said.
Frechette has had the occasional family member make a cameo visit during the stories, which typically run 7-10 minutes.
On the first night of the online stories, she garnered more than 17,000 views and things kind of took off from there.
One thing Frechette has learned during this reading streak is “there are a lot of great children’s books.” To keep track, she set up a spreadsheet listing each book. “I pick out a bunch of the stories, but a lot are recommendations from children or families. I don’t think we’ll run out of books between now and Sept. 8,” she laughed.
Frechette has even gotten into the spirit of some stories by wearing costumes.
She donned a blue wig, stylish hat and scarf to read, “Fancy Nancy Poet Extraordinaire,” in order to “look fancy like Nancy.” She wore a Kennett ice hockey jersey for “The Magic Hockey Stick” and was in a full mermaid mode on a floating chair in a pool to read, “The Mermaid.”
For story No. 150, she dressed as the Cat in the Hat to read “Hooray for Diffendoofer Day!”
What will Monday night’s finale be? You’ll have to tune in to the Pine Tree Facebook page and see.
