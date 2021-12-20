CONWAY — The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt at Kennett High School, particularly among the sophomores and freshmen, as school officials grapple with an uptick in vandalism, fighting and vaping among the younger age groups.
So far this school year, there have been more student suspensions than in the entire 2020-21 school year.
Principal Kevin Carpenter shared that news during his report at last week's Conway School Board meeting. He said about 30 students were involved in the bulk of the incidents.
“It's really starting to show its ugly head what's happened with some of these students during this pandemic. And right now, I can tell you, it's tiresome, it's frustrating for teachers, for administrators and for the vast majority of our students," he told the board and district administrators.
He added: “I want to make sure it's clear, this isn't something that is the majority of students, but it's enough so that it's become a pretty big distraction.”
In his board report, Carpenter listed “challenges staff are facing.” He said they included:
• Vandalism — "TikTok challenges. Vandalism to school restrooms and other areas of the school ... Removing soap dispensers, shoving things down toilets to clog them, graffiti and several other types of vandalism."
• Fighting — “Increase in the number of physical altercations between students at a much higher rate than prior to COVID.”
• Vaping — “A dramatic rise in the number of students vaping both with nicotine and THC contacting products."
• Masking — “Many students are not properly masking and then their behavior after being asked to meet expectations of masking is rude/confrontational."
• Lack of response to traditional forms of deterrence — “A high number of students that are not changing their behavior in response to the strategies being used to curb them. The total number of days suspended have exceeded all of last year’s days in about one-third time."
“We’re really working to try and find solutions to this,” Carpenter said. “We are doing a series of student forums. We had a couple last week. We’re targeting the students to be able to come in to discuss what's going on."
Carpenter and fellow administrators have also met with staff to address the issues. “We are going to be looking at doing another round of class meetings, particularly targeting the ninth and 10th grade, which is where we seem to be seeing the majority of the things," Carpenter said.
Another goal, he said, is "to do some work with our upperclassmen as well to empower them to really be our student leaders."
Carpenter added: "As the saying goes, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and this is getting a lot of attention because it's squeaking loud right now."
The principal noted that "it puts a pretty big burden on the administration and the number of kids that we're sending over to see (Superintendent) Kevin (Richard) is not good. The discipline rates have been very high.
“And that's with a reduced system of discipline, because of the law changes at the state level. We had to do more graduated incremental steps for student discipline,” said Carpenter, noting the school brought in a social worker this fall.
“She has a revolving door, she's been phenomenal. And I'm so thankful that that piece was put in this year,” said Carpenter.
The school also will see the return of a full-time school resource officer with the new year.
After 21 years, the district started the 2021-22 school year by having multiple officers cover all five schools. But both school and law enforcement officials believe that returning to the old method will best serve everyone.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said Patrolman Brandon James, 34, a Kennett alum, will be the new SRO at the high school.
Carpenter said: “We’re very excited that come January when we're going to be able to get the SRO back.
“We’ve actually moved the office of the SRO (from the front office), so it's going to be in a more central location,” he added.
The school also is adding a third hall monitor.
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli is happy to see the SRO returning. "I think (Brandon James) is a really good fit,” she said. “I know him personally, as a firefighter and a police officer, and I think he will be able to connect with the kids.”
Richard noted: “I think the increased presence and supervision will help. And this is not just unique to Kennett High School and Kennett Middle School. It's nationwide, and it’s typically the underclassman and the effects of the pandemic."
Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche said there also has been an increase of vandalism on his campus but not to the level of the high school.
