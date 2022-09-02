CONWAY — Get ready for “Primetime Muddy Events,” Mud Bowl fans, as that’s the theme for this year’s championship of mud football, set for Steve Eastman Memorial Field at North Conway’s Hog Coliseum, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, with the 39th Tournament of Mud Parade set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
To be honored as grand marshals of the parade will be the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane, a community-minded business now celebrating its 81st year, with Kirk and Mark Saunders to ride in the lead vehicle and will be honored with the Steve Eastman Grand Marshal Award.
The parade will run from the John Fuller Elementary School parking lot, down Pine Street to Main Street through the village, turning onto Norcross Circle and ending with skits by teams in front of the judges’ reviewing stand in front of the Conway Scenic Railroad’s 1874-built North Conway Train Station.
For parade Open Class entry registration information, email new parade chair Molly Greenwood at mollymullinsgreenwood@gmail.com by Sept. 5.
Parade and overall event sponsor is Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow and Miller Lite, Mud Bowl’s sponsors for more than three decades.
In addition to the exciting three days of football, and the always entertaining parade, family games for kids of all ages will be held including a football toss competition and more.
In addition to food served by the North Conway Community Center, Lucy’s Ice Cream truck will be on hand on Saturday. Local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM, long a supporter of Mud Bowl, will do a live broadcast on Saturday as well. New this year, the Vaughan Learning Center will be offering face painting.
There also once again will be cheerleading routines and team skits in the mud; raffle drawings; and vendor sales of Mud Bowl merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts and beanies.
Teams participating include: the 22-time defending champion Muddas Football Club of Amherst, N.H.; the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys of Nashua, N.H.; the two-time champion North Country Crocs of North Conway, N.H.; the 2005 champion North Shore Mudsharks; the 2001 champion New Hampshire Mudcats; the Carrabassett Valley Rats, who founded the sport of mud football in 1972 in Kingfield, Maine and who host their own mud football Kingfield Festival Days every July; the Cumberland, R.I. Muckaneers; the North Conway Mud Things; the Mud Ducks of Rowley, Mass.; Jack’s Predators of Peabody, Mass.; and two new teams, the Mud Heroes of DC and Marvel Universes and the newly-re-branded North Conway Hawgs.
The rebranding came about at the request of two Hall of Fame members of the 11-time champion Mt. Washington Valley Hogs, past Mud Bowl co-chair/receiver Gary Sheldon and longtime parade volunteer/defensive ace David Cianciolo. Sheldon owns the rights to the team name.
Mud Bowl Committee members thanked both for their longtime support for Mud Bowl.
In a statement from the Mud Bowl Committee in response, Monica Belkin said: “While many of us will always remember the distinguished MWV Hogs for their foresight, commitment, and enthusiasm for Mud Bowl, it is time for a team rebranding. Please help us welcome a new generation of swines called the North Conway Hawgs.”
The name of the team’s cheerleading squad has also been retagged the Hawgettes.
Also participating are the Mudbassadors, the event’s goodwill ambassadors who present a myriad of skits in the mud and perform a myriad of other duties that are key to the event’s success, as well as cheerleaders for other teams.
The event also will once again feature women’s mud football, with two games between the MerMuds and the two-time champion MudMaids.
The schedule for the double-elimination, 20-game, 12-team 2022 Mud Bowl will feature six games on Friday and Saturday and eight on Sunday, culminating in the championship:
Friday: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Registration
9:40 a.m.: Game 1: Hawgs vs Crocs
10:40 a.m.: Game 2: Things vs Cats
11:40 a.m.: Game 3: Muddas vs Predators
12:40 a.m.: Game 4: Gumbys vs Rats
1:40 a.m.: Game 5: Muckaneers vs Heroes
2:40 a.m. Game 6: Sharks vs Ducks
TICKETS: Daily tickets are $8 for ages 14 and older and $5 for ages 6-13; a Family Pass costs $20 (two adults, two children). Advance three-days passes cost $20 and serve patrons as their entry into two $500 drawings (the first on Saturday and the second on Sunday; one need not be present to win). Advance tickets are on sale at the North Conway Community Center and Vaughan Learning Center.
For more information, call (603) 356-5213 or (603) 356-2096 or go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org or find Mud Bowl on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.
Twelve teams from throughout New England will once again participate in the annual zany event, which features two-hand touch football in knee-deep mud, just as it has dating back when the first Mud Bowl was played locally in a cornfield off West Side Road in North Conway the weekend after Labor Day in 1976.
The goal then and now is to present an entertaining offbeat event while at the same time raising funds for local charitable organizations.
Primary beneficiaries are Carroll County RSVP, Vaughan Learning Center and the North Conway Community Center, with teams and parade winners also selecting their own charitable causes.
Over the past 46 years since the now-retired, 11-time champion Mt. Washington Valley Hogs first traveled to play in the 1975 Mud Bowl at its original home in Kingfield, Maine, the games locally have raised just over $1 million for nonprofit causes.
The Hogs won that 1975 foray into the mud, and under the rules in those days, as a result of their finals victory over the host Carrabassett Valley Rats, they got to host their first Mud Bowl in 1976 at Katie Aguerre’s corn field near today’s Schartner Farms.
Other sites were used over the next few years in the valley, including in Center Conway and at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort. In 1981, the Hogs worked with the North Conway Community Center and volunteers to create Hog Coliseum on NCCC land. In 1983, teams agreed to hold the championships in North Conway every year thereafter, regardless of who won, touting the Mt. Washington Valley’s array of lodging and resort amenities.
Over the years, Mud Bowl has garnered world attention for tourism-dependent valley. The goal from the beginning was to extend the busy summer season by a weekend by presenting the games the weekend after Labor Day.
In those early days, there was always a big lull post-Labor Day until the fall season and its influx of visitors took place. Nowadays, there is not that much of a slower season in the valley, but Mud Bowl continues its job of boosting the local economy while bringing in teams, spectators and media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.