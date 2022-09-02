09-11-21 Mud Bowl hog with kids

A Mud Bowl mascot makes some kids laugh at the North Conway's Hog Coliseum for the second day of Mud Bowl 2021 on Sept. 11, 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Get ready for “Primetime Muddy Events,” Mud Bowl fans, as that’s the theme for this year’s championship of mud football, set for Steve Eastman Memorial Field at North Conway’s Hog Coliseum, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, with the 39th Tournament of Mud Parade set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

To be honored as grand marshals of the parade will be the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane, a community-minded business now celebrating its 81st year, with Kirk and Mark Saunders to ride in the lead vehicle and will be honored with the Steve Eastman Grand Marshal Award.

