Carroll County Commissioners Chair Terry McCarthy announces Thursday that the former Carroll County Courthouse has been named to the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's Seven to Save list. At left is commissioner Matt Plache and to the right is Commissioner Kimberly Tessari. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Carroll County Commissioners Chair Terry McCarthy announces Thursday that the former Carroll County Courthouse has been named to the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's Seven to Save list. At left is commissioner Matt Plache and to the right is Commissioner Kimberly Tessari. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
The old Carroll County Courthouse, as seen on the New Hampshire Presrvation Alliance's website. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — County commissioners are going to get some assistance in marketing the 106-year-old former Carroll County Courthouse building as it has been named to the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's "Seven to Save" list for 2022.
Commissioners announced they had reacquired it on Oct 6. It had been ceded to the Ossipee Historical Society, which can no longer maintain it.
Commissioners are now asking for the public’s help in determining a use for the massive building, which is located at 20 Courthouse Square and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.
The courthouse was built in 1916 and was used as a courthouse until 2004, when the new one was built 1.3 miles west on Route 171
The Preservation Alliance describes itself this way, according to a document that Commissioners Chair Terry McCarthy read aloud at Thursday's meeting.
"The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance began in 1985. It was born as in response to concerns about rapid growth that was corroding the character of traditional New Hampshire communities and landscapes," said the Alliance. "Today, we help individuals and communities throughout the state to achieve the preservation goals. We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization operating with a small but effective staff and overseen by a board of directors comprised of professionals throughout the state who are interested in preserving historic landmarks."
The alliance announced its Seven to Save list on Tuesday at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.
"During their ownership, the historical society had the building listed to the National Register of Historic Places and sought two building studies in 2007 and 2010, looking at reuse or shared space options," the alliance said in a press release.
"Partially because all court and legal activity had left the village, architects and consultants determined that it was infeasible to rent the building’s many offices," said the press release.
"Now, county officials hope to find a creative and sympathetic new use for the old courthouse. It is possible that post-pandemic, the work from home culture has changed the feasibility of rentable office space. Other ideas include using the building for child care or adult day care. Either way, it’s hoped that the Seven to Save designation drives attention to the building and helps find a new use that will revitalize Ossipee’s historic Courthouse Square."
Other structures on the list are the Bean Tavern in Raymond, the Flying Yankee in Lincoln, St. John Methodist Church in Jefferson, Hill Center Church, Stone Schoool in Newington also named was "preservation trades" because there is a lack of skilled trades people to fix older structures.
McCarthy said Thursday she was honored to be invited the alliance's event.
"They will help us. They will stand behind us and help us get grants and find different uses for the building," said McCarthy.
"So, hopefully, with all the extra publicity that we're going to get on this, we'll get some people that might be interested in the courthouse."
In response to a question at last week's commissioners meeting, McCarthy said the commissioners have gotten calls from people who were interested in viewing the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.