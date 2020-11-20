CONWAY — A Chatham man who was being pursued by officers Wednesday locked himself in a hotel bathroom and needed to be talked out, police said alleging a large amount of heroin/fentanyl was found in the room.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., an off-duty Conway Police officer spotted Christopher Burnell, 37, of Chatham in the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant in North Conway.
Burnell was known to have an open felony arrest warrant in the state of New Hampshire for felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
After leaving the drive-thru, Burnell entered a local hotel, police said. Officers located him in a first-floor room that had been rented a woman who police described as his friend.
“When officers approached the door of the room, Burnell retreated to the bathroom inside the room, locked the door and refused to come out for the officers after being repeatedly informed that there was an open warrant for his arrest,” said Police Chief Chris Mattei, adding that officers secured the room.
“After approximately 25 minutes of communication through the bathroom door, Christopher Burnell opened the door, and officers were able to take him into custody without further incident,” Mattei said.
North Conway Ambulance took Burnell to Memorial Hospital for evaluation as it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.
Police executed a search warrant on the room and found “approximately 115 grams of what is believed to be heroin/fentanyl and a large amount of drug paraphernalia,” said Mattei.
In a probable cause statement, Detective Richard Theberge said that among items found in the room were 16 wrapped packages of white powder believed to be heroin or fentanyl, of which 14 were hidden in the bathroom. They also found burnt spoons with residue, balloons, foil, hypodermic needles, a tie-off and a second glass pipe.
Theberge said the woman said Burnell had assaulted her during an argument.
Burnell was released from the hospital Wednesday and taken to the Carroll County jail on the open warrant for his arrest.
Theberge wrote that Burnell spoke to Mattei while at the hospital. “Burnell willingly and without having been asked any questions said that he had traveled to Lawrence, Mass., and purchased 20 ‘sticks’ of a controlled substance from an individual he knows as ‘Poppy,’” said Theberge, noting that a stick is 10 grams of heroin or fentanyl.
The Carroll County Attorney’s Office charged Burnell with second-degree assault, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs with the intent to distribute, falsifying physical evidence and resisting arrest or detention.
“Burnell has a lengthy criminal history to include several arrests for possession of controlled drugs,” said Mattei. Burnell was ordered held Thursday on preventative detention. The target date for him to be indicted is Feb. 21.
