CONWAY — After getting reports of alleged drug activity in Conway Village, police made four arrests last week, also netting amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
As a result, two local men were ordered held on cash bail Monday, though their bail may convert to personal recognizance if they get into residential treatment programs.
Arrested were Christopher Green, 38, of Conway; Ryan Hutchings, 28, of Madison; Isabella Roy, 19, of Tamworth; and Mikayla Bates, 23, homeless.
Green and Hutchings were before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Monday.
The charges against Green were the most serious and his case’s bail hearing was dealt with first.
Ignatius entered not guilty pleas on both men’s behalf.
On June 3, Conway police arrested Green and charged with two counts of possession of controlled drug (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and possession of controlled drug (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute.
This follows Green’s arrest in March, when he was charged with five counts of sale of controlled drug in connection to a series of undercover drug buys dating back to 2020 in the Albany area.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Tynes asked that Green be held without bail pending trial as the state believes he is a danger to society.
“We have seen the effects of drug distribution in the community,” said Tynes. “To allow the defendant to be released and continue this distribution would pose a danger to those at risk in the community.”
Public Defender Ezra Cahn asked that Green be let out on $500 cash bail with various conditions or $5,000 cash-only bail that converts to personal recognizance if he is able to get into a residential treatment program. He would need a source of funds hearing if bail is met.
He said Green had a prior conviction was from 2011. Cahn said it’s clear Green needs treatment but that the case for a distribution charge is weak as the search might have been illegal and there might not be enough evidence for probable cause.
Ignatius agreed with some arguments from both Tynes and Cahn. She said she had already decided police had met their burden for probable cause and ordered Green to be held on $5,000 cash bail and allowed to convert to personal recognizance if he is able to get into a residential treatment program.
Detective Richard Theberge outlined the most recent case against Green in a probable cause statement.
“During the month of May into June 2022, the Conway Police Department received multiple citizen complaints related to increased drug activity in the area of Conway Village, to include the area of the Conway Public Library and Pleasant Street, which is in close proximity to what is referred to as the Four Corners intersection,” said Theberge.
“During the week of May 30, 2022, the Conway Police Department worked cooperatively with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force,” he noted.
Most of the activity seemed to come from an apartment on Washington Street where a woman was known to be “involved” with illegal drugs, said Theberge, adding that Green and Hutchings were believed to be residing with this woman who doesn’t appear to be facing charges at this time.
According to Theberge, police saw Green make a hand-to-hand drug transaction with two women on the evening of June 2, and the other on the morning of June 3. Those women also didn’t appear to be charged with crimes.
Hutchings is accused of selling to Roy and Bates near Washington Street. Roy drove there with Bates as her passenger.
After Hutchings was arrested, police went to the Washington Street woman’s apartment. They found Green seated on the porch of building. Theberge said he saw a large baggie of a “white substance” and asked Green about it.
Green denied the baggie was his and said it was there when he sat down.
Green gave Theberge permission to search the baggie, which Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said she saw Green carrying during the surveillance operation.
Theberge said in the bag were paper towels and a pipe he believed is for smoking meth. He said he also found heroin/fentanyl and meth.
Theberge said Green’s backpack also contained bags of drugs that seemed to be packaged for sale.
According to the affidavit, Green then admitted to at least some of the drugs being his.
On Monday, Ignatius set $300 bail for Hutchings but also allowed it to convert to personal recognizance if Hutchings is able to get into residential treatment.
Hutchings’ bail was lower than Green’s as he has a less significant criminal record than Green, said Tynes.
Public Defender Justin Littlefield said Hutchings’ father is expected to pay the bail.
Police said Roy is a known drug user and that during their surveillance operation, they saw Hutchings walk over to the Jetta she had arrived in, get into it and drive away, said Theberge, adding Roy had a suspended license.
An officer pulled Roy over about a quarter-mile away when she parked on a dead end street.
Roy was charged with driving after suspension and possession of methamphetamine, and Bates was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Theberge, Hutchings admitted post-arrest to selling about $80 worth of meth to Roy and Bates but said he didn’t weigh it himself.
Roy and Bates didn’t go to court Monday because were bailed and released. They were given a Superior Court date of July 7.
Green and Hutchings don’t have their next court dates scheduled.
