OSSIPEE — Riley Hayes of Jackson, who was charged with sexual assault in 2020, has plea and sentencing dates coming up late this month in Carroll County Superior Court.
Hayes, now 19, was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March of 2021. His trial was to run from Dec. 12-16 but was canceled in the wake of the notice of intent to plead guilty that was filed Monday by Hayes’ lawyers, Robin Melone of Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
“I am hereby informing the court of my intention to enter a plea of guilty to the charges of sexual assault misdemeanor; state will file an additional Class A misdemeanor endangering for providing alcohol; AFSA (Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault) will be nol prossed (dropped),” states the please filed by Hayes' lawyers.
The defense team proposes that in return for guilty pleas to the two charges, Hayes agrees to serve up to a year in jail and have another yearlong jail term suspended for three years. He also agrees to have no contact with the alleged victim and another minor who was identified with initials.
The notice of intent to plead guilty is filed as a capped plea, meaning that’s the longest sentence he offers serve.
The April 2021 indictment for aggravated felonious sexual assault carries a 10-to-20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
Now, the plea is scheduled to be made Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. According to the notice of hearing, the plea is scheduled to take 15 minutes. Sentencing is to occur on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. This hearing is expected to take two hours, according to the notice of hearing. Both hearings will be in person as opposed to Webex.
Andruzzi told the Sun on Thursday that with a capped plea the defendant and prosecution agree on charges, which they apparently already have. Then the defendant makes a plea on the charges with no agreement on the sentence other than the maximum of the cap.
Then on the day of sentencing, the prosecution and defense argue about what the sentence should be up to the cap. Then the judge makes the decision.
"Once there is agreement to a capped plea, trial is off the table unless the defendant backs out of the plea," Andruzzi said.
