riley hayes 1103.jpg

Riley Hayes appeared in Carroll County Superior Court over Webex on Nov. 3. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

OSSIPEE — Riley Hayes of Jackson, who was charged with sexual assault in 2020, has plea and sentencing dates coming up late this month in Carroll County Superior Court. 

Hayes, now 19, was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim was “physically helpless to resist.”

