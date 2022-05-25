CONWAY — If all goes according to plan, Delaney’s Hole in the Wall Restaurant will see another restaurant built on the adjoining lot in North Conway where Hole in the Wall owner Dick Delaney now lives.
The question of who is behind the plan remains to be seen, as no one is saying just yet.
Delaney’s Revocable Trust of 1999 — whoever that is — is scheduled to appear before the Conway Planning Board today at Conway Town Hall at 7 p.m. to begin a full site-plan review for an 8,726-square-foot, 207-seat new restaurant at 2952 White Mountain Highway in North Conway just south of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services is representing the client, which he stated is not Dick and Lanette Delaney or Mary Ellen Delaney, owners of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant.
Bergeron said that even he doesn’t even know who the client is.
“I receive pay for all the work we have done via bank checks. Someone is going completely under the radar on this. This is the fourth time in my years of doing this that something like this has happened. We don’t know,” said Bergeron.
“I have not talked with Dick Delaney once about this. They are not our client,” he added.
Dick Delaney on Tuesday via email said he could not provide comment.
A copy of the plans obtained from the planning department at Conway Town Hall show that the proposed new restaurant would sit at the site of the home currently occupied by Dick and Lanette Delaney adjacent to the existing 200-seat Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall.
Plans show a screened porch with mountain views to the west for the building on the 2.1-acre site.
Architect for the project is Mike Couture of Conway. A call placed to his office was not returned as of press time Tuesday.
HEB Engineers also has its stamp on the plans. Josh McAllister told the Sun Tuesday that Dan Lucchetti of HEB did the design work for Bergeron.
McAllister confirmed that the plan is to raze the existing Delaney home to make way for the new restaurant.
Conway Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said Tuesday, “We don’t know (yet) who the restaurant will be run by — everyone is very curious to find out as we have been fielding a lot of questions,” Torres told the Sun.
“The standard practice for any purchase and sales agreement is that it is contingent on review and approval,” he added.
The Delaneys opened their restaurant and sports bar at the former Snug Harbor location in 1994. Dick Delaney serves as president of the Valley Originals, an independent group of locally owned restaurants that annually donates proceeds to charitable causes.
Also on the agenda for today’s meeting is a proposal by Steven La Favore/Thistledown LLC to develop a “sober home” at 379 White Mountain Highway in Conway, once the White Deer Motel, just north of the Back 9 Sporting Goods store.
Said Torres, “The applicant is requesting a change of use from residential to commercial.”
In other planning board news, the board recently gave its OK to Lee Ann Realty Inc./Fletcher Moffett and Laura Dennis for a food truck at 14 Kearsarge Road in North Conway behind the Frontside Grind and beside Poppy & Vale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.