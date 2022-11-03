CONWAY — A hotel moratorium may still be on the table.
At the end of the Conway Planning Board’s work session Oct. 27, members discussed a report from the town attorney regarding a commercial hotel moratorium.
The Oct. 14 report from attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, to Town Planner Jamel Torres outlined the steps that would be required to create a moratorium.
Torres told the Sun he is working on a draft of a proposed commercial hotel moratorium that would be presented to the planning board Nov. 17.
“I will have a draft ready for that meeting for the board’s review and hopefully from that we will figure out the next steps for implementation. If they approve it, we would probably have a public hearing,” said Torres.
Selectman’s representative to the planning board Steve Porter told the Sun the goal would be to have the hearing by January to meet the deadline for posting a hotel moratorium on the town warrant for April 2023 town meeting.
“Because of those deadlines, that’s why I initiated the conversation during our work session as we finished up our discussion on zoning definitions a little early,” said Porter Nov. 3.
According to Porter and Torres, Dennis said a board can only impose a moratorium for a year under RSA 674:22.
“I had originally wanted it to be for two years but we were told it can only be a year — but should the board feel it needs to be extended, they would need to present another warrant article next year,” said Porter.
The discussion about possibly imposing a commercial hotel moratorium to give the town time to update its master plan followed a discussion at the planning board’s Sept. 22 meeting.
The board that night had unanimously approved a revised 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site just north of Domino’s Pizza and immediately south of the Christmas Loft.
Discussion was raised by Porter about whether the planning board should ask selectmen to ask the state to conduct a traffic study of Route 16 due to the increased traffic that has accompanied the increased commercial growth, especially large hotels in recent years. The planning vote on that request to selectmen was 6-1.
At a subsequent selectmen’s meeting, held Oct. 11, acting town manager Paul DegliAngeli — who is the town’s engineer — said the state would probably not agree to do a traffic study but that he and Torres were looking at having the impact of commercial development included in the master plan update.
He then said perhaps one measure would be to enact a temporary moratorium.
DegliAngeli said that several hotels with 450 rooms combined have been approved in town within the past two years.
“One of the things Jamel and I have written down for study is whether it is time here in Conway to place a moratorium on certain industries,” said DegliAngeli, citing lodging in particular.
He added that perhaps an ordinance could be written to cap the number of hotel rooms in the area “so before one can get built, one another has to be demolished ... It could be time for that consideration.”
Porter then relayed those comments to the planning board Oct. 13, with the board requesting Dennis — who was present to discuss updates to the zoning ordinance — to research the matter further.
Interviewed this week about the moratorium, Torres told the Sun: “I would say that the public has generally expressed support for it, given the number of planning board approvals over the past two years and the lack of a workforce to fill these hotels.”
Porter said planning board vice chair Ailie Byers has done a lot of work researching a possible moratorium. He said a commercial hotel moratorium would enable the town and staff to work on the master plan update and come up with plans for regulating future commercial growth.
“Right now, it is needed to give both town staff, the planning board and the people a chance to take a breath and see where we’re going — with the onslaught of commercial growth we are soon going to be in the middle of updating the master plan and we’ve had this plethora of hotels going in which would make the master plan update obsolete by the tie we finished it (in January 2024). So, that’s why it is imperative,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.