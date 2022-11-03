Jamel Torres at planning board meeting

Pending successful negotiations, Conway town planner Jamel Torres (left, with planning assistant Holly Whitelaw at a previous Conway Planning Board meeting) expects to have a contract signed with the SE Group  of Burlington, Vt., to work with town staff, the planning board and the public to update the town’s master plan. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — A hotel moratorium may still be on the table.

At the end of the Conway Planning Board’s work session Oct. 27, members discussed a report from the town attorney regarding a commercial hotel moratorium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.