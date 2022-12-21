CONWAY — The gingerbread men are getting smarter but they’re still not outsmarting kindergarten students at Pine Tree School.

At some point in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, 35 gingerbread men escaped the K-6 school in Center Conway. Through some cunning detective work by the kindergartners and their teachers,  and a townwide search by 1:30 p.m., all of the fugitives had been retrieved and bused back to the classroom.

