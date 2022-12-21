CONWAY — The gingerbread men are getting smarter but they’re still not outsmarting kindergarten students at Pine Tree School.
At some point in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, 35 gingerbread men escaped the K-6 school in Center Conway. Through some cunning detective work by the kindergartners and their teachers, and a townwide search by 1:30 p.m., all of the fugitives had been retrieved and bused back to the classroom.
It was the 11th time in the past 12 years that the students have participated in the annual event. In 2020, it was postponed due to COVID-19, and last year it was modified with students socially distancing.
On Wednesday, Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette shared, “This year felt like normal again."
Students in Sarah Learn's and Julia Quinn’s classes have been reading books about gingerbread men, including "Gingerbread Baby," by Jan Brett, and learning about the importance of community.
On Tuesday, the kids made gingerbread people cutouts, then left them on their desks overnight to dry. But when they came to school Wednesday, all the gingerbread men had run away.
The classes assembled in the cafeteria to figure out a plan of action.
“The first question I asked was, ‘Who do you call when you need help?’” Frechette said. The students all yelled, “The police.”
At the police station, the children described their gingerbread people to Sgt. Michael Boucher, who also presented them with their first clue in this magical mystery tour. This led the group to one of the cruisers where a gingerbread person had managed to stow away.
The kids were joined on their search by high school students Sophia Abati, Gurpreet Bahra, Tori Brocato, Lily Metz, Cassy Nigro, Bella Patry, Remi Snowdon and Ivy Zipf, who are in Kelley Murphy’s teacher education class.
“What a day,” Murphy said. “This was our first gingerbread roundup. ... This was magic, full-on magic.”
Zipf, a junior, arrived at school Wednesday with her gingerbread man from when she was in kindergarten at Pine Tree. “If that doesn’t show that things come full circle in the valley, nothing does,” said Murphy.
Another stop was at Conway Town Hall, where Town Manager John Eastman and staff helped the children find a few more gingerbread people. From there, the group made its way to the Majestic Theater where they “surprisingly” ran into Frechette.
The Pandas were treated by a performance by members of the KHS band, and Frechette read a story that the teacher education students acted out.
The kindergartners then took the stage and gave a sterling rendition of “The Little Red Sled.”
“They were so enthusiastic that Santa must have heard them because he suddenly arrived to the delight of the children,” said Frechette.
Santa sent each student off with a treat, and their journey continued with stops at Explorations, where many of the youngsters attended preschool; the Conway Recreation Department; and Kennett High School, where three gingerbread people were found.
Murphy said in 2006, Steve “Speedo” Cheney built a life-size gingerbread house for the Little Eagles Preschool when his twin daughters Kiana and Zara were in kindergarten. Murphy had held onto it and got it out Wednesday and hid a gingerbread person in it. It was one of three at the high school. The other two were located in Principal Kevin Carpenter’s office, found by his son, Wesley, and the other in the school library where Jordan Eastwood, the library media specialist, read the children the story, “The Gingerbread Baby.”
It was back on the bus and a trip to North Conway. The children couldn’t believe their eyes when they turned onto Seavey Street and saw 27 North restaurant.
“Staff there totally transformed the entire outside of the restaurant to look like a gingerbread house,” Frechette said. “Tables were decorated in a gingerbread theme. The children were treated to grilled cheese sandwiches and tater tots.”
After a stop at Divinity Salon, where three more escapees were captured, there was one final stop — the Center Conway Fire Station, where Chief Glenn Merrill greeted the Pandas and let them explore the fire engines outside to look for any of the mischievous characters. The final ones were found.
“When each of the classes returned, we talked about what jobs people do and their roles in the community,” Frechette said. “It was a lot of fun. I can report, all of the gingerbread men were recovered and made it safely back to Pine Tree.”
Frechette loves this annual event.
“It’s so community-focused,” she said. “The bigger kids in the school are desperate to walk by my office when the search begins. They can all tell you exactly where they found their gingerbread men, and so many have kept theirs over the years. I’m looking at three (from her children) on my wall as we speak.”
She added: “It makes you feel good to know that we live in a community that gets this.”
