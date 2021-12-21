CONWAY — After a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a tradition returned to Pine Tree School on Monday.
Thirty-five kindergartners set off on a townwide adventure, hunting for their missing gingerbread men.
It was the 10th time in the past 11 years that the Center Conway students have participated in the annual event.
“It was so fun, and great to see us be able to do this again,” Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette said by phone Tuesday. “This year, we did things a little different due to COVID protocols and not mixing the students.”
The three kindergarten classes, along with teachers Abigail Davis, Sarah Learn and Julia Quinn and special education teacher Sue Hill, have been reading books about gingerbread men, including the "Gingerbread Baby," by Jan Brett, and learning about the importance of community.
Last Friday, the kids made and decorated gingerbread man cutouts, then left them on their desks over the weekend to dry.
But when the kids came to school Monday, they found the gingerbread men had all run away.
The three classes assembled in the school cafeteria — where they could socially distance — to figure out a plan of action.
“The first question I asked was, ‘Who do you call when you need help?’” Frechette said. The students all yelled, “The police.”
Duly notified, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott quickly arrived via police cruiser with lights and sirens on.
“They were great,” said Frechette. “The chief and lieutenant took a description of the gingerbread men, contacted the police dispatch who then put out an APB (all points bulletin) over the airwave for the officers to be on the lookout."
In addition, each student got a mini-detective badge.
The three classes boarded separate buses to embark on the hunt.
“The goal of this is for the students to have fun and then we tie it into our curriculum about the importance of a community and knowing who lives in this community,” Frechette said.
The first stop for the buses was the Center Conway Fire Station, where Chief Glenn Merrill greeted the Pandas and let them explore the fire engines outside to look for any of the mischievous characters. A few were found, but 30-plus were still at large.
“It was nice to be back and able to collaborate with the community members in a safe way,” Frechette said. “Most of the hunt took place outside when it was functionally possible.”
The three buses then headed off in different directions.
“We had to do things a little differently, which required us coming up with three totally different routes for each bus,” said Frechette. “Parents and community members were absolutely wonderful. Everyone we asked said they wanted to be part of this. They all did their part to make it a special, memorable day."
One bus headed to Fryeburg, Maine. Making stops at the Tina Titzer School of Dance, Saco Valley Sports Center, Thrift Way Supermarket and Quinn’s Jockey Cap Country Store, one classroom managed to successfully find all its gingerbread men safe and unharmed.
Another bus stopped at the Conway Public Library, where Brett Gagnon, youth services assistant, read them a brief story after a quick search turned up a few hidden gingerbread men.
Then the students went to the parking lot at Saco River Medical Center, where Dr. Rich Laracy and Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Stanley assisted them. This was followed by a visit with Angela Acone at the Valley Smoothie Shop on Pleasant Street; out to the Saco District Ranger Station on the Kanc, where Smokey Bear joined in a successful hunt; and finally stopping at the Conway Village Fire Station, where Chief Steve Solomon let students search the engines for the nimble fellows.
A third bus headed to North Conway, making stops at Fiesta Jalisco restaurant; Comfort Inn & Suites; Pope Memorial Library; the North Conway Fire Station, where Chief Pat Preece rolled out the engines, and several gingerbread men were found; and finally one last stop at Frye’s Store in Center Conway.
“When each of the classes returned, we talked what jobs people do and their roles in the community,” Frechette said. “It was a lot of fun. I was excited for us to be able to do it. This was a nice way to be able to continue the tradition and do it safely.”
She added: “I can report, all of the gingerbread men were recovered and made it safely back to Pine Tree.”
Frechette loves this annual event.
“I was standing outside with students waiting for their rides (on Monday afternoon), and I asked a kindergartner where he found his gingerbread man,” she said.
“He said his was at the Ranger Station. Then two sixth-graders shared where they found their gingerbread men. One was at the (Center Conway) Post Office, and another found theirs in the vault at Conway Town Hall. They will always have this special memory.”
