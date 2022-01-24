CONWAY — The manager of a North Conway Village shop is circulating a petition calling for the town and state to add signage near village crosswalks that she says are poorly marked.
Darlene Trafford Leavitt of Redstone, manager of Synergy, a sporting apparel store located at 2706 White Mountain Highway, has started a petition to address the dimly lit crosswalks.
"I don't even know how many people pass through this valley in a summer, but it's not safe," said Trafford Leavitt.
"Most towns have the yellow signs on the side that say it's a crosswalk. We don't even have that. And by the time summer is halfway done, the white lines are almost off the road."
The crosswalkwere repainted last year, she said, but the paint wears off, she said. The crosswalk has partially faded.
She and staff are accustomed to hearing sounds of "screeching tires." She added that a private investigator recently called the store to see if their surveillance cameras captured an accident.
"It's a tourist town," she said. "We don't want to kill off any tourists."
The petition calls on the state and town to create flashing signs at the crosswalks that extend across White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Badger Realty; from Synergy to Ski & Sports; and from the North Conway Olive Oil Co. to IME.
In her petition, Trafford Levitt says: "Pedestrian safety considerations are insufficient for the level of traffic at the three busiest, poorly marked crosswalks in the village of North Conway.
"Crossing at any of these locations is extremely dangerous due to lack of motorist awareness and low light conditions in the morning and evening in the morning."
The petition, she said, is not intended to become a warrant article for Conway residents to vote on at town meeting. She said it's a general petition she will share with selectmen and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation after she gets 100 signatures or more.
At the request of the Sun, Police Chief Chris Mattei put together accident staistics for North Conway Village and crosswalks.
"It appears that in 2020 we had 19 accidents in the area from Depot Road to River Road on Route 16. In 2021, we had 18," said Mattei.
"None of these involved a pedestrian, and a large majority were low-speed accidents where vehicles were either exiting/entering 16 from/to parking lots or rear-end accidents having to do with stopping/slowing traffic," Mattei said.
"I would surmise that the crosswalks are oftentimes an issue when traffic is heavy in the village and there are a number of vehicles parked alongside the roadway, which can make seeing people entering the crosswalks difficult," the chief said.
"Fortunately, due to the traffic congestion during these times, traffic is slow and pedestrians either stop before walking in front of a vehicle or the vehicle is able to stop prior to crossing into the crosswalk."
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli had no comment when asked about the petition.
The Sun also contacted state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), who is vice chair of the House Committee on Public Works.
"I am happy to look into this," he told the Sun in an email.
