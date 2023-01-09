CONWAY — With Conway selectmen poised to add $242,000 to the next town operating budget in order to begin a metered parking program in North Conway, the Sun set out to see what the visitors who will have to bear the brunt of the paid parking plan had to say.

On Sunday morning from 10:45-11:30 a.m, Sun photographer Rachel Sharples was assigned to approach 10 random tourists on Main Street in North Conway Village and ask: a) whether they have a paid parking app on their phones, and b) if paid parking would discourage them from visiting the village again. Three people who answered the questions did not want their photos taken.

Penny and Robert Bach of Cape Cod, Mass., interviewed in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Dan Park of Wareham, Mass., stands outside Zeb's General Store while waiting for his family in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
John Ciarcia of Beverly, Mass., seen by the Zeb's General Store bear in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Brittany Bianchi of Somerville, Mass., sits with her dog Stanley on a bench outside Zeb's General Store in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jessica Riechert of Carver, Mass., stands on Main Street in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Samantha Dick of New Bedford, Mass., stands outside Zeb's General Store in North Conway Village on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
From left, Christina Bekarian of Belmont, Gina Joyce of Concord, Melissa Medeiros of Watertown and David Puopolo of Watertown outside Beggar's Pouch Leather on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

docbison
docbison

I know a lot of Cool Hand Luke Fans in the Valley. Just saying

