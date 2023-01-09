CONWAY — With Conway selectmen poised to add $242,000 to the next town operating budget in order to begin a metered parking program in North Conway, the Sun set out to see what the visitors who will have to bear the brunt of the paid parking plan had to say.
On Sunday morning from 10:45-11:30 a.m, Sun photographer Rachel Sharples was assigned to approach 10 random tourists on Main Street in North Conway Village and ask: a) whether they have a paid parking app on their phones, and b) if paid parking would discourage them from visiting the village again. Three people who answered the questions did not want their photos taken.
Some results: Those who had apps tended to be young. Some said paid parking wouldn't discourage them from visiting nor hurt business. Others said it would deter them from visiting the village less frequently, it would hurt business and it would diminish the quaint feel of the village.
Penny and Robert Bach of Cape Cod, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking? No
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? Probably;
Bob: “It would lessen the amount of times we come here.” Penny said she understands instituting paid parking because of all the tourists, but she said that they don’t have paid parking by where they live.
Kate Richter of Cape Cod
Do you have a parking app? No
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? “I think something minimal would be fine, but high prices would deter some people."
Dan Park of Wareham, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking: No
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? No; later he added- "I think locals should be able to skip out (on paid parking) or have a pass. I imagine they're already paying enough in taxes."
John Ciarcia of Beverly, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking? No; very much against using parking apps and problems they cause such as cluttering up the phone, draining battery, etc. “Apps come and go with cities. It’s a trainwreck.”
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village?
“It would be very disappointing, and I would be less inclined to put money in local main street fare (referring to stores in village)… It would change the whole feel (of the village).”
Brittany Bianchi of Somerville, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking? Yes, she has a couple for the city (specific to Somerville, Boston); she mentioned Passport and Park Mobile.
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? “No, I would still come visit.”
Jessica Riechert of Carver, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking: Yes, but one for Boston specifically.
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? No "Parking is usually fairly inexpensive, so it's not a dealbreaker."
Samantha Dick, New Bedford, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking: Not really, said she downloads these apps as she goes to visit places.
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? "It wouldn't discourage me, but I wouldn't be happy about it. It would make a difference in how I plan to come here."
Group of friends from Massachusetts: Gina Joyce of Concord, Christina Bekarian of Belmont, David Puopolo of Watertown, and Melissa Medeiros of Watertown
Do you have an app to pay for parking? Gina had few apps from places she’s visited, others agreed.
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village?
David and Melissa: “It would be a deterrent, it’s nice to have free parking especially when taking the time to shop in the village.” David noted they’re from Boston area, so they’re used to paid parking, “but it’s a pain in the butt.”
David: “If I had a say in the government, I would say no to paid parking.”
Gina said it makes sense for the town to do it as “you could make lots of revenue off of tourists,”
Melissa: “It wouldn’t keep people out, but it would crumble (the local businesses) a bit.”
Tim Dumas of Georgetown, Mass.
Do you have an app to pay for parking? No.
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? “Probably not. It hasn’t discouraged me from visiting other vacation spots.”
David Smeltzer of Newfield, Maine
Do you have a parking app? No
Would paid parking discourage you from coming to North Conway Village? No. Later he added, “I think locals should be able to skip out (on paid parking) or have a pass. I imagine they’re already paying enough in taxes.”
