PINKHAM NOTCH — Since it was first run in 1904, they’ve called it the “Climb to the Clouds,” but Sunday’s Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama Tire was run under a blue-skied day that saw Subaru Rally Team champ Travis Pastrana shatter his own 2017 record by 16 seconds on the first of two runs in the Unlimited Class up the twisting, 7.6-mile Mt, Washington Auto Road.
Eighty cars registered in 12 classes — of those, eight either did not start or did not finish. The race generally is held every three years.
Pastrana’s first run was 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds — an incredible time he attributed to his 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI, the work of his team, luck, and, yes, that fine weather.
“Everything worked in our favor,” said the 37-year-old racing star from Annapolis, Md., who predicted he could shave “5-8 seconds” off his 2017 record of 5:44.72. He did that, and then some. “The weather … (and) the car is so powerful. I gotta tell you: I scared myself all the way up that first run.”
Having another stretch of Auto Road paved since 2017 also allowed him to trim his previous time, he said.
“I am very proud of that time and of the hard work of my team. We came here and set the record in 2017, and no one thought that could be broken — then Subaru and Vermont SportsCar came up with this car (the so-called “Airslayer”) with greater horsepower and more downforce (allowing greater control on tight corners with an adjustable rear fin). So who knows what we’ll have for the next time they hold the race? Yeah, maybe a rocket.”
On his second run, Pastrana said he made a few mistakes early. “Honestly, I missed a few corners just after the start on the bottom, so I knew I didn’t have a shot at the record on my second run,” he told the Sun.
When he led the parade of cars to the base after his victory, Pastrana — showing the flair for which he is known — dashed out of his parked vehicle and ran down the length of the field of cheering fans with the checkered flag, much to their delight.
He showed the same attention to fans all week, including at a packed gathering at Profile Subaru in Conway Thursday and an autograph session with 12 other drivers under the tent at the Auto Road Saturday after the day’s rainy practice runs.
Placing second overall and tops in his OL (Open Lite) class with a time of 6:07.731 was Cole Powelson of Salt Lake City, Utah — over 45 seconds behind Pastrana.
Owner of LYFE Motorsports and Sierra Cars in Salt Lake City, Powelson drove a single-seat, open-wheel Sierra racecar that he and his company designed and built that is powered by a 600 horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle engine.
Gov. Chris Sununu served as grand marshal at the opening ceremonies, welcoming racers as well as spectators, volunteers and crew to the event.
“Let’s race!” he exclaimed.
Becca Deschenes, marketing director for Cranmore Mountain Resort and a vocalist with local rock group Rek-lis, sang both the Canadian and American national anthems, flanked by a color guard from N.H. State Police.
A team of Sports Car Club of New Hampshire volunteers ran the race, with rally legend John Buffam again serving as race steward. Great Glen Trails and Mt. Washington Auto Road staff worked the weekend straight, with the road open to passenger traffic after practice runs Friday and Saturday but closed to the public on race day.
A Subaru film crew covered the race from a helicopter.
Lisa McCoy, Auto Road/Great Glen Trails events director, estimated that paid attendance was about 2,500 spectators, with a sellout of 500 people going up to the viewing spots on the upper portions of the roadway Sunday.
New Hampshire competitors included 1990 Climb to the Clouds champion Tim O’Neil of Whitefield (44th overall and seventh in the Open Class with 7:42.738 in a special AMX Rally car); Anthony Ruddy of Jackson (54th overall and sixth in his P3 (prepared) class in a Honda CRX, 7:57.338); former Mt. Washington Observatory SnowCat driver Robert “Slim” Bryant of South Conway (68th overall and 11th in the P3 class with 8:47.192, driving the same 1977 Porsche 944 from past years); Jamie Belliveau and navigator/wife Jessica of Jefferson fifth in their R (Rally) 2 class and 66th overall in a 1996 yellow Volkswagen Golf, 8:34.158; and Tim Maher of Shelburne, tops in his P3 class with 7:12.31, good for 17th overall.
“It’s a great race. Nowhere else will you get this collection of drivers in various classes competing in one place,” said Maher.
Other class winners were: Spencer Steele in a yellow Indy car in the Open class in 6:33.815, good for seventh overall; Dave Wallingford and co-driver Lianne Junnila, the Canadian women’s representative to the International Federation of Automobiles in the Rally 1 class in 7:16.950, good for 21st overall in a 2017 Ford Fiesta R5, good for 21st overall; Joshua Dennis and co-driver Andrea McCabe in a 1992 Ford Mustang in the R2 class in 6:49.917; Drew Young in the HPSS (high performance showroom stock) class in 7:20.738, good for 27th overall; and Charles Greenhaus, first in the ME (Modified Electric) class in 7:13.203, good for 18th overall.
Winning the P1 class in 6:21.592, good for fourth overall, was Peru’s Rama Lagemann, driving a 2003 Subaru WRX STI; and Jake Wile won the P2 class in 6:58.230, placing 14th overall in a 1999 BMW 328is.
Blake Fuller won the SE (stock electric) class in 7:05.841, and was 15th overall in a 2021 Tesla Model 3.
Winner of the V (vintage) class was the sole entrant in that category, James Blakemore, who had a time of 10:35.147 driving a white 1979 Triumph TR8, and placing in 72nd place overall.
For full results, go to mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds/results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.