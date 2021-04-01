By Ellie Gordon and Isaac Rader, special to The Conway Daily Sun
This weekend marks the end of the eight-day Jewish festival of Passover. Passover commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery and oppression under the Egyptians and their deliverance to the Promised Land, Israel, as a free people.
The holiday began last week with the Passover Seder. More than just a meal, it is a time when Jews gather with family and friends. In years past, the small tightknit Jewish community of the Mount Washington Valley (known as Chavurah He’harim) would host a Passover Seder on the second night of Passover. Last year, as the Seder Committee was making its preparations, the pandemic struck, and our community Seder was canceled. It was again this year.
Although the community Seder will have to wait until 2022, Jews in the Mount Washington Valley found a way to celebrate Passover at home.
The Seder is arguably the oldest continually practiced ritual in the Western world, a dinner at which families and friends gather to retell the story of oppression and freedom from slavery.
Although this year and last, there were fewer in numbers around the table, it was still as meaningful as always and perhaps even more so as we are in the midst of a pandemic and a time when we are asked to right the wrongs of racial prejudice.
There are many special dishes traditionally made for Passover to remind us of the hardships of slavery: salt water to remind us of the tears of being enslaved; a mixture of nuts, raisins and cinnamon that symbolizes the bricks and mortar used by Israelite slaves when they laid bricks for Pharoah’s monuments; horseradish, a bitter herb that symbolizes the bitterness of slavery; and hard boiled eggs to remind us of spring and renewal.
But perhaps the most famous tradition centers on matzoh, an unleavened bread similar to crackers. It exists to remind us of wandering in the desert when our ancestors had to leave in a hurry without the time allowed for their bread to rise.
The Mount Washington Valley Jewish community traditionally hosted the Passover Seder either at the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, at other community spaces or at local restaurants and community spaces.
But COVID being what it is, and with few members of our community under the age of 60, Jews in our community Zoomed with family and livestreamed Seders, staying separate in body but together in spirit.
In a way, that’s what Passover is all about — staying together despite hardships, and celebrating our freedom.
If any of this has made you curious, Chavurah He’harim is organized to provide fellowship for those of the Jewish faith. If you are Jewish and live in the valley and want a connection with the Jewish community, email chavurah@customartglass.com or call Bert at (603) 694-3058.
