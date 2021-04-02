CONWAY — As the snow cover recedes after a long winter, Easter Sunday brings hopes for spring and spiritual rebirth — especially this year. As all may recall, the COVID-19 pandemic hit this region just before Easter of 2020, disrupting life as we knew it and upsetting religious and other gatherings.
Now, there is cautious optimism — a year ago at this time, there were no vaccines; now, as Easter Sunday approaches, eligibility for the vaccine in New Hampshire has opened up to everyone age 16 and up.
That’s enough to give anyone faith in the power of humanity, scientists — and God.
The Centers for Disease Control and the states of Maine and New Hampshire urge continued caution in terms of wearing masks, maintaining safe social distancing and cleaning one’s hands often — but like seeing the buds on the tree branches and the return of songbirds, there is an uplift to everyone’s steps as they celebrate Passover in the Jewish community and Easter in the Christian faith.
A sampling of local pastors this week shared that optimism in separate interviews.
They also shared how successfully their congregations and parishes have adapted to new technology, with virtual church services via such platforms as Zoom and Facebook now commonplace and attracting big audiences.
Like their followers, the clergy also are embracing the new normal, with some, like the Jackson Community Church and First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway, saying people have tuned into their services from as far away as California.
Most say Zoom has enlarged their service attendance — another unexpected outcome of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Stay at Home emergency orders of last spring, when gatherings initially were not allowed and later when capacity restrictions were put into place.
Many weddings were postponed. Funerals had to be kept small and socially distanced or scheduled for later this year when more people will have had their vaccines.
One local place of worship — the Center Conway Baptist Church located at 3071 E. Main St. — last year began offering socially distanced drive-in services in its parking lot just before Easter.
Congregants tuned in to the sermons from their car radios, and the church has kept that practice going throughout the year.
“It kind of brought us into the 21st century,” said Pastor Erick Ness this week, talking about how he has preached from a pulpit on the steps of the church to his congregation in their vehicles. “I saw on Facebook that another church down south was using an FM transmitter, and that’s what gave me the idea to try it.”
With more people getting vaccinated, Ness said this coming Easter Sunday will be his church’s last planned use of the transmitter (90.7 FM) for outdoor services within 1,000 feet of the podium, and they are then planning to move indoors. The Easter service is at 10:30 a.m.
As for masks inside the church, Ness said he will leave that up to his congregants. “I feel people ought to make their own choices,” he said.
Most other church leaders interviewed for this article said they will require masks in accordance with state guidelines.
All expressed gratitude for the support of their churches and cautious relief for the coming of the vaccines.
“It’s been a fascinating time in so many ways,” said the Rev. John Hughes, 70, now in his fourth year as pastor of the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church) at 132 Main St.
It is known for its Dinner Bell meals on Mondays, which have followed a takeout format during the pandemic. It also has a food pantry on Tuesdays by appointment.
“We have been running 110-160 meals versus the 99-120 we had in the past as there is a lot of food insecurity, with people taking more bags and trying to stretch their food budgets or to help neighbors,” Hughes said.
Like other pastors interviewed, Hughes said utilizing Zoom for Sunday service has enabled members of the community who in the past had been unable to attend in person to now take part virtually.
“Our average attendance went up about 50 percent once we went to Zoom,” he said.
He shared that congregants have been understanding when there have been technical glitches, such as happened last Sunday.
“I could not get an internet connection,” Hughes said, “and I called my tech person; he called everyone and said we hoped to start in an hour — as it turned out, we had the service with about 60 people onboard, even though I had originally canceled it. So that was quite good,” said Hughes.
The Brown Church will be holding Easter Sunrise Service behind the church at 6:30 a.m. Its Zoom Easter service starts at 10 a.m.
The Journey Church in Center Conway will have in-person socially distanced Easter Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., noted Pastor Trevor Skalberg.
“We have been holding in-person services since last June, following state mandates for capacity and safe social distancing — whenever the state made changes, we made changes with them,” said Skalberg.
“The only difference with Easter this year is that we will be maximizing our capacity knowing the crowd will be a little larger while staying within the state guidelines which is as far as I know 40 percent of capacity as well as social distancing,” he said.
“We require people to wear masks as they come into the church and then once they get to their seats and are spread out and socially distant, they can take their mask off like they would were they at a restaurant,” Skalberg added.
He said the pandemic has required everyone to exercise their faith as well as personal responsibility.
“Everyone is hunkering down and taking what they hear from the news, and they have to come to their own conclusions to follow it all the best they can as there is a lot of information out there. We, like everyone else, as a church do our best to keep everyone as safe as they can,” said Skalberg, now in his 11th year at the church located at 15 Hutchins Drive.
The Rev. John Hogue of First Church of Christ, Congregational UCC of North Conway said his church has embraced livestreaming services over the past year.
“By the end of our first week, we doubled the number of people attending our services by watching online with 175 views,” said Hogue, who became the church’s new pastor just as the pandemic was hitting last year.
Livestreaming, he said, will continue even after they go back to in-church services “as we have become a ‘global’ church. People are able to watch on Facebook at their own convenience.”
The church records church organist Floyd W. Corson and the choir on Thursdays as well as Hogue’s sermons and readings by lay minister Gerry Tilton.
Hogue also has added a puppet ministry to his offerings. “It’s about the boy who liked to get into trouble and his granddad (me) and how I can help him on his journey and help him to overcome his fears. It’s one of the creative things we’ve done, thinking outside the box. I’ve never done this before but again, it’s an example of how we’re all being creative,” said Hogue.
The church will meet next week to discuss continuing virtual services at least through mid-May. Like several other local churches, they are holding an outdoor Easter sunrise service. It will be at 6:45 a.m. at the small park across Main Street from the church located at 2503 White Mountain Highway.
Livestreamed virtual services are offered every Sunday at 10 a.m. at firstchurchnc.com.
Asked about the impact of the pandemic on people’s faith and sense of community, Hogue said he’s been very impressed by everyone’s compassion and resolve.
“I preach about people helping one another. To me, people’s resiliency despite the negative pushback is inspiring,” said Hogue.
That sense of optimism and hope this spring after the most trying and challenging of years is shared by the Rev. Violet Eastman of the First Congregational Church of Fryeburg, Maine, the handsome white edifice located at 655 Main St. that was built in 1850 and traces its roots to its founding in 1775.
Despite the church being one of the oldest in the region, it has embraced the new virtual technology, which has been in effect for the past year, allowing people to access the weekly virtual 10 a.m. services live or at their own convenience on Facebook. They also offer a separate children’s puppet theater.
Eastman — who lives in Brunswick, Maine, with her husband, Peter, but who was raised in Fryeburg — says the church (which can seat 500) hopes to potentially reopen for in-person services in late May or early June with the doors open to let fresh air in and having people socially distance and wear masks if COVID-19 numbers allow it — and after Gov. Janet Mills gives churches the OK.
“Rev. Violet” says she worked to educate church members through a weekly newsletter about the coronavirus, state and federal guidelines, and the latest information about relief assistance programs. Now she is stressing information about vaccines.
Easter, she believes, helps bring an appreciation for the simpler things in life, such as the beauty of nature and the awakening woods.
“I love walking in the woods as I feel closer to God. It’s my living sanctuary,” said Eastman, noting that while some look for the spiritual comfort of being in a church others feel the Lord in other ways.
“I think people are taking time to reflect. At Easter, this time of rebirth, it moves us to recognize faith in our lives and the tough stuff we have to go through in our own lives as well as our connection to one another.”
Pastor Kevin Straughan of Agape Ministries of Ossipee said their church will have an outside Easter sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. and will hold their regular inside service at 9:30 a.m. He said his small church of about 20 members initially held Zoom services but many people found it frustrating. The thrift shop and food pantry have had a strong year, he said. As for the need for community, he said, “I agree that people of faith have recognized that they need one another even more as we are all in this together.”
Pastor Alison Lane-Olsen of the Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St. and board president Lee Dyer agreed that the use of the Zoom meeting platform technology has broadened the church’ss community and outreach.
“It’s been a very surprising twist to this past year,” said Lane-Olsen, who noted that the church has met only virtually since the pandemic broke last March, holding services Sundays at 10 a.m.
“I have been grateful every Sunday to be able to connect with everyone, through the technology, although it does not compare with being there in person,” said Lane-Olsen, originally from Kansas, who has been the church’s pastor since 2013.
As for this year compared to last?
“I do think there is more hope this Easter than last,” she said. “Everyone is happy to be getting the vaccines — I know variants are on the rise and we need to remain vigilant and we are hoping we will all be OK, but we’re definitely in a different place than we were last year.”
Dyer agreed, adding that the church has added members who are “through technology, connecting to the message and that is a good sign.”
The Rev. Gail Doktor of the Jackson Community Church said they are offering a mask-required, socially distanced outdoor Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. at a location they are sharing only with church member. She encouraged parishioners to email church officials ahead of time.
“COVID has given us permission to try some new things. In the past we always held our sunrise service at the town gazebo, but you don’t get to fully catch the sunrise from there so we are trying a new location and we want to be respectful of the neighborhood,” said Doktor (whose email is jcchurch@jacksoncommunitychurch.org).
The church also will conduct its usual virtual service at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday. Like other ministers, Doktor said her church has embraced the virtual technology in many creative ways, including music.
They have been offering what she calls a “hybrid” model, offering virtual meetings on Zoom as well as allowing a few people to attend in person, wearing masks and following distancing guidelines.
“Many people are still cautious about returning to in-person, and I expect that as more people receive their vaccinations more will return. But I also expect that we now will always have this hybrid model because for people who cannot attend, whether they are elderly, or caregivers and cannot leave their partner,” she said.
“This allows them to take part — there is something powerful about being inclusive and this hybrid model is the most inclusive way we can serve as many people as possible,” said Doktor, now in her fifth year as pastor of the church located at 127 Main St. and which is a member of the UCC (United Church of Christ).
She said she believes there is still nothing like the sense of community that worshiping in person creates — but people have adapted, and continue to rise to the occasion, checking on their neighbors.
“We’re not letting technology interfere with human interaction — we’ve done a lot more phone calls and letter writing and delivering care packages to people; whatever helps people stay connected,” said Doktor.
Similarly, Bert Weiss of Chatham, of the MWV Jewish Community established by his wife, Suzie Laskin, and Brian Charles with other locals 20 years ago, says members have been using Zoom for its Shabbat services the last Friday of every month.
Weiss said members have been able to connect with one another during this challenging year — and the technology saves him from having to drive to Bethlehem, the closest Jewish synagogue, a good hour and 15 minutes away.
“We were to have celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation last year — but it’s going to have to wait to be our 102nd next year,” said Weiss.
Right now, members are observing Passover, March 27-April 4 (see related story).
Meanwhile, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church of North Conway, with the permission of the state and Catholic Diocese of Manchester, began holding in-person Masses in June with limited capacity.
Due to those capacity guidelines, the church located at 2905 White Mountain Highway has required pre-registration for the Easter Vigil slated for 7 p.m. tonight and for its two Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., with all spaces filled as of Wednesday afternoon, according to veteran business administrator Louise Michaud.
Capacity is limited by the state to 150 people inside the church that has a normal capacity of 600.
“They always say hope springs eternal, and we have to hope and pray,” said Monsignor Eddy Bisson, 81, a senior priest originally from Berlin who was assigned by the Diocese to the North Conway church in August.
“Easter of course is a beautiful time of the resurrection and rebirth. It is a time to celebrate and reflect, and to keep praying; and hoping for the end of what we have been facing and hope it will not have a resurgence.”
John Skelton of Conway Community Sangha, which practices Eastern spiritual traditions, said they have been meeting on Zoom since November after it became too cold to meet outdoors.
Asked to reflect on the past year’s lessons, Skelton said: “A lot of the Eastern spirituality is being in the moment ... and I think a lot of this worldwide pandemic has led everyone to be more focused on the moment and more compassionate. In my opinion, it has been an opportunity for people to reflect on the best that’s inside of them.”
For more on local religious services times, see the notices published in today's Conway Daily Sun.
