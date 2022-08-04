Bleu the parrot

Bleu, the parrot, who made a break from her cage Tuesday at 1758 Province Lake Road, Parsonsfield, Maine, was still missing as of Thursday. Anyone who sees her may call Robbie MacDougall at (207) 812-6200. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A couple who splits their time between Maine and Florida has asked for help in finding their parrot Bleu, who made a break from her cage Tuesday.

Robbie MacDougall posted on Facebook on the Parsonsfield Community Communication page that "this is a longshot. Our Indian ring neck escaped yesterday evening. Her name is Bleu, she’s just over a year old. If spotted, please contact me at (207) 812-6200.”

