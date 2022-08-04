Bleu, the parrot, who made a break from her cage Tuesday at 1758 Province Lake Road, Parsonsfield, Maine, was still missing as of Thursday. Anyone who sees her may call Robbie MacDougall at (207) 812-6200. (COURTESY PHOTO)
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A couple who splits their time between Maine and Florida has asked for help in finding their parrot Bleu, who made a break from her cage Tuesday.
Robbie MacDougall posted on Facebook on the Parsonsfield Community Communication page that "this is a longshot. Our Indian ring neck escaped yesterday evening. Her name is Bleu, she’s just over a year old. If spotted, please contact me at (207) 812-6200.”
He worries that predator birds like hawks might have taken her.
Anyone who sees her is asked not to try and try to capture her themselves but to contact McDougall. The couple is staying at a family member’s property at 1758 Province Lake Road in Parsonsfield, Maine, which is near Jolly Roger Village campground.
MacDougall and his husband, Cory Beckwith, split their time between Florida and the Effingham/Parsonsfield area. He works at Province Lake Golf Course in Effingham until Labor Day. He said he has six other parrots.
One of their dogs bumped into Bleu’s cage.
“The cage fell over, and she went flying, and that was it,” said MacDougall. “She flew up into a tree. I got about 40 feet up into the tree. I touched her with a pool net and she flew across the street.”
Bleu is surprisingly fast, says MacDougall. “She took off like a bat out of hell,” he said.
She’s about 6 inches long and bright turquoise. She’s a young parrot, says MacDougall, adding some parrots can live into their 80s.
Asked what to do to keep her busy if someone spots Bleu, MacDougall says try whistling.
“She’ll mimic your sounds if you whistle to her,” said MacDougall. “If you call her by her name, she’ll scream.”
