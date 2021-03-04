FRYEBURG, Maine — Local snowmobile rental outfitters agree that demand for snow machines has been way up over past years, once the snow arrived.
“For the end of January and February, we pretty much sold out every weekend and midweek has also been good,” said Michael Scontas of Northeast Snowmobile & ATV Rentals of Gorham and Fryeburg (northeastsnowmobile.com; 800-458-1838).
“This Saturday and Sunday, we are booking 100 percent and expect it to continue to be strong as March moves along but we are facing the possibility of a quick warmup next week so after this weekend we will continue to play it by ear,” he added.
He said there definitely has been an uptick in new customers.
“We are finding people are not traveling (to far-off destinations) as they normally would so they are staying closer to home and looking for outdoor fun,’ said Scontas, formerly of Eastern Mountain Sports and now working for Terry MacGillivray at Northeast.
His comments were echoed by Peter Gagnon, owner of Northern Extremes Snowmobile of Bartlett and Bretton Woods (nxtsnow.com; 603-374-6000).
“It’s been record demand — but not a record season, because it was such a late start,” said Gagnon.
“But once the snow did hit, we have been sold out every day since Feb. 1," he said.
As MacGillivray and Gagnon have noted in the past, it’s all about getting outside to enjoy the great mountain scenery.
“We get people to places in winter that they otherwise would not have a chance to get to physically,” said MacGillivray. “We take people to the top of Black Cap (behind Cranmore in North Conway), which would otherwise take a long time, and they would never get there."
Added Gagne, “It’s a great opportunity to explore the outdoors. It’s an alternative to skiing for folks who might not normally venture outdoors in winter. Some like the feel of the power in the machine. Most of our customers are non-skiers, families who want to go out and see the wilderness.”
