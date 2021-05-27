CONWAY — Paid parking enforcement at three popular recreation sites in town, along with restrictions on parking at Conway Lake, begin Saturday.
Over the winter, selectmen decided that, come Memorial Day weekend, the town would start charging out-of-towners $20 a day to park their vehicles at Davis Park, at the east side of First Bridge and at Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road — all popular put-ins for tubing and kayaking on the Saco River.
Parking attendants and/or a kiosk are to go in at the sites.
With Memorial Day weekend upon us, parking enforcement will start Saturday and run though Monday. Hours for enforcement are 7 a.m-4 p.m.
It will continue only on weekends until June 20, after which enforcement will take place seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.
In March, selectmen added Conway Lake’s parking lot to the list of areas that require the permit. But the $20 day pass will not be an option. And trucks with trailers, even those with permits, will not be allowed in the lot.
Violators are subject to $100 fines.
On Thursday morning, Conway Department of Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said while enforcement begins Saturday, "We don't want to write tickets. We want people to be informed."
Asked Tuesday about the new parking rules, Town Manager Tom Holmes said: "We're very nervous. This is a big deal. You know, it's a big, big deal."
Holmes quoted Assistant Parks and Rec Director Mike Lane as saying, "We're going to know everything wrong with this plan in the first 10 days," adding that the town will address the issues.
Eastman said a parking kiosk at Meeting House Road was supposed to be installed Thursday morning but there was a hiccup "configuring" the machine, so the installation was rescheduled for today.
Earlier this month, boater Chris Toomey of Conway asked about the Conway Lake parking policy. He suggested it would cause boaters to have to walk a longer distance between their boats and the vehicles while attempting to get into and out of the lake. He said this could cause congestion and pose a safety issue if boats inadvertently blow into the lake.
Resident Greydon Turner came to the April 27 selectmen’s meeting to talk about Conway Lake’s parking and traffic. He also was concerned about the distance between the ramp and the parking and the congestion that would be caused by the new rules.
To alleviate congestion at the sites, selectmen decided over the winter to create additional paid parking at the "snow dump" area near First Bridge. That will add an estimated 75 spaces.
Town of Conway residents and second homeowners can get free parking stickers at town hall. They can pick up the bright orange stickers from general assistance officer BJ Parker, at Town Hall in Conway Village on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
As of Monday, Parker said she had issued about 1,200 stickers. She has been issuing between 100 and 200 stickers per day and stickers are available on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Items required to get a pass include: Vehicle registration, Photo ID showing legal physical address, a current tax bill, trust or LLC documents showing who the officer or beneficiary is, rental agreement or lease or utility bill in vehicle owner’s name showing the service address.
Residents of Albany may also be able to get stickers if at Albany Town Meeting June 8 residents vote to approve Article 19 to $43,985 to support Conway's rec program and to gain access to stickers.
Non-resident passes are issued at the rate of one parking permit per deeded owner per registered vehicle in the deeded owner’s name.
