MADISON — A colorful painted backdrop displayed on the stage in the rear of the Madison Historical Society building gives a nod to a fun tradition that took place for several years during Old Home Week, starting in the late Sixties.
The Aug. 18, 1967, production of "Our Town Madison" covered 200 years of the town's history, from 1750-1950 and starred direct descendants of the characters in the "saga": Bud Bickford, Harold Colcord, Ken Lane, Richard Hocking, Freddie Shackford and Cliff Ward Jr. and Sr. Later productions were also put on in 1968 and '70.
A nod to Thornton Wilder's 1938 play, "Our Town," the 1967 production "Our Town Madison" was dreamed up by the late Ralph Acker and was written and produced by his fellow Madison residents.
Unlike "Our Town," which is set in fictional Grover's Corners, the Madison play is a historical depiction of the town, and judging from portions of the script, provides a broad swath of important events, while keeping a humble, light-hearted attitude.
Program notes say, "All the material of the script is taken from authentic history, and we've kept a tight rein on our imaginations, as a genuine Historical Society should." (Take that, Thornton Wilder!) (Who was from Wisconsin, not even a true New Englander.)
The cast was made up of townspeople in period costume, and was guided by a narrator (Acker, and after his death, Ernest Meader).
Scenes included "Train Time!," "Mr. Nason's Ice Cream Parlor" and "Cakes! Cakes! Cakes!"
It begins: "Welcome to Our Town, Madison. Nothing spectacular, but it has produced its share of people who have made a name of themselves in the world and has entertained many noted persons who have enjoyed our hospitality and become one of us."
In other words, a true community.
From the narrator we learn the boundaries of Madison's 60 acres, the western one being the Madison Boulder. We also learn the names of the main thoroughfares and neighboring towns, most of which started as land grants "made to soldier of the Indian Wars."
The plays also give a lot of information about lost names and retailers.
At one time, the narrator tells us, "Albany was called Burton; Ossipee, New Garden; Effingham, Leavittown; and Conway, Pigwacket."
The program from the 1968 edition of the show lists scenes that include "John March's Store, 1800," "Mr. Pease's Store, 1832," "Atkinson's Store, 1852" and "A. Ambrose's Blacksmith's Shop."
In 1970, "Our Town Madison" was again performed during Old Home Week, to rave reviews. According to an article by Virginia Currier and Hazel Drew titled "Play 'Our Town Madison' rated huge success' (excerpted from an unnamed paper), thanks to the Historical Society's "superb talent on Wednesday and Thursday evening, Old Home Week started out a huge success for 1970! About 300 people attended the two evenings. Direct descendants acted out historical incidents of their ancestors. Plays like this give one a reason to be proud of their town, Madison."
Names that still resonate today — like Chick, Drew, Shackford, Burke, Kennett, Hoyt, Currier and Colcord — are plentifully represented, both in the moments being re-enacted and among the re-enactors themselves.
It makes one wish that a 2022 version of "Our Town Madison" might possibly be percolating among the talents of the historical society. They've already got the backdrop.
