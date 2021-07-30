Old Home Week to offer new look at Old Madison

MADISON — Madison's Old Home Week will truly offer a look at the "Old Home" — through photographs, artifacts, items of clothing and other interesting items making up this year's exhibit at the Madison Historical Society.
While the show debuted June 29, the museum is generally open only on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. But during Old Home Week, it will be open daily Aug. 9-13 (Monday-Friday), (though for pandemic reasons there won't be an ice cream social like there was previous years.
Other than daily hours during Old Home Week, it will then be open Tuesdays through September.
Speaking of Old Home Week, it itself has a history. Brainchild of onetime Gov. Frank Rollins, it was instituted in 1899 as "it was felt that each community should set aside a time each year to honor its past and welcome back its absent children," according to a Madison Historical Society publication from 2002.
Nearly 100 towns celebrated Old Home Week, and Madison joined the fray in 1902. Over 1,000 people packed the ballfield to watch the famous Freedom vs. Madison baseball games (Madison celebrated their big win with a bonfire). In the 1940s, new ideas came about, such as the Bean Hole Supper.
Even that part of Madison's grand old past is celebrated in the Madison Historical Society's grand new exhibit. Along with photos, actual uniforms from the Madison baseball team are displayed in a glass case.
As with past exhibits, the display is made possible through loans of objects and pictures from local residents and property owners, but museum-goers have Madison Historical Society curator Karen Lord and society president Linda Smith to thank for the interesting walk-through that will greet them.
They make a great team. Lord is a former antiques dealer and relative newcomer (she came here with her husband Stuart Lord in 2011) while Smith's roots extend way back.
Like everything Lord, Smith and Co. present, there is more than meets the eye to this year's comprehensive exhibit (and yes, it is very comprehensive — prepare to spend at least an hour delighting in all the topics of interest you'll discover about Madison. Thought you knew the town? Think again!)
Titled "Our Town — Once Upon a Time," the title of the display references its subject matter (lost moments from Madison's storied past) but also is a sly nod to a very special theatrical production.
See related story:
"The play dates back to 1967," Lord said during a recent tour of the exhibit. She points to a painted backdrop that depicts the village of Madison. It fills the stage of the onetime Madison Town House (then school gym, evidence of which can be seen in the form of three-quarter-size basketball court markings still on the wooden floor).
Although last year's display got canceled (like just about every other local event), Lord, her husband, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Cindy Lord didn't let the empty hours go to waste. They emptied out the museum's attic and also transformed the previously dark, dingy basement into a light, bright and tight room that has expanded their display space exponentially. (It currently houses an exhibit of original signs that truly lend a feeling that one has traveled back in time along the roads of old Madison.)
In looking at the items in storage — "We've been going through boxes for a year," Lord said — they were struck by treasures they had never seen before, such as old photographs and postcards that chronicled lost moments in time — and lost buildings, such as the Maple Grove House, which burned in 2013 and the idyllic-looking summer girls' camp.
Following such successes as the 2019 toy exhibit and quilt retrospective of 2018, Lord said, "We were brainstorming for something to do when we looked again at the postcards."
Instead of merely displaying the 4-by-6-inch cards, they had many of them enlarged, and then built the displays around them (on new movable walls).
For example, there's a display showing photographs of the ill-fated Maple Grove House. Built as a 19-bedroom farmhouse in 1865, it was run by the Chick family as a farm and to take in summer boarders until around 1910, when it burned to the ground. The following summer, an almost exact replica was built. Unfortunately, it, too, fell victim to fire in 2013.
Still standing, however, is the Memorial Light Monument at the head of Silver Lake. As pictures show, the beacon was originally built as a metal structure with a light on top after two children staying at a local inn got lost in the fog and drowned.
It was then rebuilt as a stone structure in 1927 to commemorate the deaths of local landowner Walter Kennett and the Rev. Edward Cummings (Pulitzer Prize-winning poet e.e. cummings' father), who was killed in Ossipee in November 1926 when a train hit the car in which he was riding (his wife was driving).
The Cummings family figures in another fascinating display. Summer residents of Silver Lake, they took part in many community events, such as the play "Julius Caesar." A photo shows the Reverend decked out in Roman attire, and his red-laced sandals appear in the case. There are also several oil paintings of local scenes done by his son, the multitalented e.e.
But the focal point of the exhibit has to be the beautiful old peddler's wagon, which begs for a closer look as soon as you enter the museum.
Drawers and cubbies are built into it that once held "sundries" — ribbons, lace and other items designed to appeal to the lady of the house — along with more practical goods like hatchets, beeswax and lamp chimneys.
The wagon was the property of Town Clerk Roscoe Green who was very meticulous in his record-keeping. On the back of the wagon is his actual ledger dating back to 1873, where he wrote down each purchase. (The pages displayed are from Charles F. Hatch and James O. Gerry (and presumably their wives).
Displayed inside the wagon are must-have items of the era: stove polish, boot buttoners, corsets and Alexander's Tonic Pills.
Once you tear yourself away from the wagon, you come to a series of movable walls, where you can learn about the Blaisdell Cottage, the old town pound (where stray livestock ended up) and the Madison Corner Post Office.
One whole display s devoted to John F. Chick & Son of Silver Lake, proprietor of a sawmill, building materials and industrial packaging empire, which flourished for a century, from 1870-1970.
But not all lost places of Madison hearken all the way back to the 19th century. Camp Allegro only dated back to the 1960s, but the badminton net and water skis from the former private girls camp founded by Jane and Richard Kitchen seem just as significant as the bone china in the next display from the Silver Lake House (which first opened to the public in 1876).
The Silver Lake House was built by Andrew and Arvilla Forrest as a guest house, and the business was continued by their daughter Emma even after it burned in 1923. Rebuilt in a bungalow style, it continued to be run as a guesthouse until Emma's death in 1933, after which it was purchased by a succession of local families, including the Smiths, Drews and Bartletts.
Lending a unique touch of local lore is the fact that the historical society president herself, Linda Smith, grew up in the home, which faced the local railway depot. She recalled hopping on the train to Boston as a child at the station right across from her home. She doesn't remember what the fare was, only that "it wasn't very much."
Other displays touch on things and buildings that are still around, such as the Madison Boulder and Madison Church but make you see them in a whole new way.
For example, there's a Town of Madison guest register for the boulder, on which people from far and wide wrote their names and hometowns (including Albany, N.Y., and Peabody, Mass.). Neither Lord nor Smith could say exactly where the register might have been kept, but they suspect it was probably at a general store in the area, which also sold the commemorative boulder curios that are part of the exhibit, like color slides, porcelain candy dishes and even chips off the old rock.
For those not in the know, the giant erratic was a tourist destination to which local inns would organize tours and where a long-ago wooden staircase even allowed people to climb to the top for photo opportunities. It was gifted by the Kennett family to the state in 1946, and in 1970 was designated a National Natural Landmark by the Department of the Interior.
Another tidbit of lost history is the Gee Bee. No, not the Bee Gees, named for the Brothers Gibb, but the pioneering racing biplane named for the Granville Brothers, Zantford, Thomas, Robert, Mark and Edward.
Look up at the ceiling of the Madison Historical Society (near the stage). A red-and-white mini-plane displaying the Gee Bee's trademark colors (built by Marty Tetu of Silver Lake) "flies" above.
Although Springfield, Mass., gets the glory, since it was there that the Granvilles decamped, along with fellow Madison natives Hiram and Harry Jones and Elson Ward, to form their racing aircraft company company, Madison still is their birthplace.
How famous were the Granvilles in the Golden Age of aviation? Well, according to Wikipedia, in 1932 the Gee Bee Model R-1 set a new world speed record of 296 mph, and "their high performance designs represented the cutting edge of technology and dramatically influenced military and civilian aviation."
Conveniently forgetting to mention the Granvilles were from New Hampshire, according to the website of the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History. that museum has on view the only “Zeta” plane ever built, as well as a three-quarter size replica of the Gee Bee Model R-1, the famous racing plane that Jimmy Doolittle piloted to victory in the Thompson Trophy race of 1932.
Such are the things you will learn at this year's Madison exhibit.
(There's also a bonus: a room depiccting a typical early schoolhouse just to the left of the entrance as you come in, complete with desks, abacus, textbooks and a map showing where all nine of the Madison schools were located, including Tasker Hill School, Graytown School and Horse Leg Hill School, to name a few.)
Along with Smith and Lord. the historical society board is composed of Vice President Mary McIntosh, Secretary Betty Fernandes, Treasurer Penny Hathaway and directors Bebe Bartlett, Linda Lovering, Ann and David Wilkins, Linda Balogh, Nancy Martin and Christina McAllister.
The museum is located at 19 E. Madison Road. Admission to the exhibit is free, though donations are strongly encouraged. For more information, go to madisonnhhistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.