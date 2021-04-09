CONWAY — While short-term rental articles are getting lots of attention, several other noteworthy issues on the town and school ballots this year.
The ballot for town voting on April 13 at Kennett High School includes voting for town officers, zoning amendments, an operating budget of more than $12 million and 32 additional articles.
There are two races for planning board. Incumbents Ben Colbath and chairman Steven Hartmann are being challenged for their three-year seats by Erik Corbett and Steven Steiner, currently an alternate.
Ted Phillips, Raymond Shakir, another alternate, and Eliza Grant are running for a two-year position created by the resignation of Earl Sires in February.
Hoping to strengthen the housing supply, Article 4 changes the criteria that must be met to allow the zoning board to grant a special exception to convert homes built before 1930 into multifamily housing. One of those conditions is the dwelling units shall be used for long-term residency; short-term transient occupancy of less than 30 consecutive days of any dwelling unit is prohibited."
Article 8 is a request by the Conway PD for $8,500 for a radar speed trailer. Chief Chris Mattei has a grant to pay for half.
Article 20 asks the town to allow selectmen to appoint two representatives to a Carroll County Broadband Communications District.
Article 23 calls for a noise ordinance. Conway officials modeled their proposed ordinance after Durham's as the two towns seem to have similar issues with party houses. Durham hosts the University of New Hampshire and Conway has a relatively large number of short-term rentals, some of which disturb their neighbors.
The noise ordinance would regulate far more than just rentals. It would also address unnecessary noise from vehicles, power tools and construction vehicles late at night and early in the morning.
Article 24 asks for South View Loop be accepted as a town road. The lead petitioner is Jeremy Abbott. He said the road is a fraction of a mile and has about a half-dozen residences. He said it had been maintained by a private association but the association is now defunct and the residents there are asking the town for help with the road.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli asked selectmen and the budget committee not to recommend this article, because he said part of the road was built before the town required roads to be inspected to ensure they meet standards; because around 2006 a top coat of pavement was left unfinished; and because the petition came in after the Oct. 1 deadline, which is intended to give time for the town engineer to inspect the road before the snow falls.
Selectmen unanimously oppose the article and the budget committee voted 10 against and two (Bill Aughton and Mike Fougere) in favor.
The format for voting in the gym (from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.) at Kennett High on Tuesday will likely be the same as for the presidential election, and there will be an area for unmasked people to vote.
"Masks will absolutely be required in the gym," said moderator Deborah Fauver Wednesday.
