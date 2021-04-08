CONWAY — In one of the most contentious issues to come before the town in quite some time, Conway residents will go to the polls next Tuesday to act on warrant articles that include ones that will allow and regulate short-term rentals.
Selectmen are hoping voters approve Articles 21 and 22, to create a $50,000 trust fund with $50,000 to be used to regulate short-term rentals. They also are asking voters to approve a noise ordinance under Article 23.
But it is Article 3 that would include short-term rentals (Airbnbs) in all zones where single-family residences are permitted. Under current zoning, short-term rentals are limited to owner-occupied properties.
Article 3 was unanimously backed by selectmen and the planning board, 6-1-0, with Sarah Frechette, a proponent of affordable housing, casting the dissenting vote.
Some, including Realtors, challenge Frechette’s assertion that short-term rentals deplete potential affordable housing stock.
If approved, Article 6 would give selectmen authority to regulate the estimated 600 short-term rentals in town, establishing a licensing system that will include warnings, fines and a canceling of the yearly permit after four violations in one year.
Should the articles be defeated, officials say it will force the town to enforce an ordinance that does not currently allow non-owner occupied short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Selectmen would send warning letters, followed by cease-and-desist orders.
That, most Conway officials contend, would result in numerous lawsuits, tie up the issue in the courts for years and put a devastating burden on the town’s legal budget.
If the articles are voted down, Selectman Carl Thibodeau warns that STRs “will run amok, and they will be able to rent to whomever they want to and there will be party houses with the police inundated with noise complaints.”
Thibodeau, who sat on a special STR committee, pointed out that this type of rental has been allowed since the early 1960s, “and no one did anything about it. I don’t see how you can eliminate it now.
“The reality of the situation is if the town doesn’t pass these, we have nothing to regulate it other than they are not specifically permitted under our zoning so we will have to close them and we will end up in the courts,” he said.
Should state legislation pass to allow short-term rentals in neighborhoods where they have existed for years, and were Conway’s articles fail to pass, the town would have to allow them but without any regulatory powers.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers is hoping the articles will pass.
“I don’t know what people expect will happen if we don’t pass them. We have had rentals for years, and there was virtually no problem, but it seems it has really taken off in recent years with Airbnb and other platforms,” Weathers said.
Selectman Steve Porter also wants voters to support the articles.
He referenced a recent Tele-Talk survey in the Sun that showed 28 of 32 responders were opposed to the town’s short-term rental articles.
“Having read those responses in Tele-Talk, I am somewhat disheartened. But I understand people’s thought process; I get it,” said Porter, a Conway native.
He said he is “leaving my personal opinions out of it — we (selectmen) wanted to let voters go into the ballot box and vote. Carl (Thibodeau) and I agree that we needed to give voters something to sink their teeth into and let the marbles fly where they might. Over the past two weeks, I have seen more negative comments such as what we saw in Tele-Talk today. But maybe it will pass.”
Selectman John Colbath said he sees both sides of the issue and will make up his mind when he votes. “I have no strong feeling either way and will probably be that way right up to when I vote,” he said.
He added that either way, it will be costly: If the articles pass, the town will have to enforce the regulations; if they are defeated, the town will face litigation costs, he said.
One selectman who says she will be voting no is Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, a Conway native who abuts a short-term rental on Kennett Street in Conway.
She said she had held back until now, as the board wanted to let voters decide. But now she feels she can let her views be known in no uncertain terms.
“I am adamantly opposed to short-term rentals,” said Seavey, adding, “Either way, it is going to end up in the courts.”
But, she said, “My friend, attorney Wayne Beyer, says those short-term rental operators who have taken towns to court have not always been very successful.”
STRs, she said, are “disruptive to neighborhoods — people are uncomfortable with strangers coming and going in their neighborhood … I am fortunate to live next to one where the owner is responsible. But I just have so many friends who live next to short-term rentals and they can’t sleep at night.”
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who chaired last summer’s STR committee, said: “Selectmen asked the committee to try to thread the needle and come up with a way to protect residents while still allowing short-term rentals.
“That was the goal: Regulate not eliminate,” said Solomon, noting that selectmen opted have voters give them the authority rather than using a conditional use permit via the planning board as it would be “more nimble.”
In addition to Solomon, Thibodeau and Porter, the committee included short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick of Conway; abutters Tom Reed, Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff, Maureen Seavey (sister of Selectman Mary Seavey) and Realtor Greydon Turner. Non-voting members were Town Manager Tom Holmes and Town Planning Director Tom Irving.
“I have have spoken with many people on the street,” said Solomon. “If they want them to be allowed in residential neighborhoods, I tell them they should vote yes on Article 3, the permitted use table, and if they don’t want them in neighborhoods, vote no.
Even if the articles are defeated, Solomon believes the committee’s work was a necessary exercise to help protect the town.
“It strengthens the town’s legal argument in future court cases because our type of zoning is permissive — if it doesn’t say you can do it, it doesn’t mean you can,” Solomon said.
“I know selectmen and the town manager fear there will be dozens of lawsuits and that will spend the taxpayers’ money — but I have a different view: I think we will have a central case that will decide a majority of the lawsuit issues and we can also collect legal fees from people in violation, so if there are cease-and-desist orders and we have to go court, the town can recover some if not all of those fees,” he said.
Wayne C. Beyer, the attorney friend referenced by Seavey, lives in Intervale and belongs to the “Stop the Short Term Rentals” movement that has placed ads in the Sun and put up lawn signs in recent weeks.
Beyer – who had a lengthy career as an associate and partner with prominent New Hampshire law firms, had high level appointments in the Reagan and George W. Bush Administrations; and was an assistant attorney general in Washington, D.C., where he defended the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in federal court – is a nationally recognized author and presenter on federal civil rights issues
In an email to the Sun, Beyer asserted several key points against selectmen's articles regarding short-term rentals.
First, according to Beyer, “the issue is not whether short-term rentals are a residential or commercial use. The New Hampshire Municipal Association has issued guidance to towns that STRs are ‘not a residential use.’”
Second, in terms of litigation costs, “the town’s failure to enforce existing law has actually cost the town money. Enforcement ought to be progressive: letters to violators as abutters complain; cease and desist orders to those who do not comply; imposition of civil penalties of $275 for the first violation and $550 for every day thereafter; and ultimately litigation where the violator may have to post a bond to cover accumulating fines. If the violator loses, they are responsible for not only for their own attorney’s fees but the town’s. See N.H. RSA § 676:17."
He added that while nothing is without risk, “based upon what I know, the town should prevail in any such litigation, perhaps on summary judgment, meaning before trial. The town’s success then becomes binding precedent for other cases. The fear of litigation is unfounded.”
He said that NHMA also says that a municipality’s failure to enforce its existing ordinance against short-term rental property owners does not prevent it from initiating enforcement.
If the town “undertakes enforcement as it becomes aware of potential violators, and does so fairly, that is sufficient to avoid a claim of selective enforcement,” Beyer said.
Third, he said, instead of exercising its enforcement obligations, (NOTE: the following sentence is corrected from the published print version) the town "offers amnesty to violators and proposes a compromise under which it would set up a permitting and licensing scheme that runs five pages on the town’s webpage.”
“One of the deficiencies in the proposal.” he said, “is it relies on ‘self-certification of compliance’ by owners who are already not in compliance with existing law.”
“Another is that it assumes the town would have the will to administer and enforce such a program when it has allowed the STR problem to mushroom out of control. These are all reasons voters should vote no on articles 2, 3, 6, 21, 22,” wrote Beyer.
Beyer was the host of a show on STRs that ran on Valley Vision Channel 3 on Feb. 10. Featured guests were STR committee members Solomon and Turner; and STR opponents Ray Porter of Old Bartlett Road in Conway and Kearsarge Village Lighting Precinct chair Lynn Lyman.
Lyman lives across from a home owned by a family that sued KLP in in 2018 over a cease-and-desist orders against their properties in the district.
That lawsuit is to be heard in Carroll County Superior Court on April 27, Lyman told the Sun this week.
Another suit was recently filed by Kearsarge property owner Richard Park of 3 Abbott Brook Road.
Asked to comment on the Conway article to allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods provided they have a license, Lyman said she would oppose it.
“Short-term rentals belong in commercially zoned areas and not in residential neighborhoods unless they are owner occupied,” said Lyman, a Conway native who says most have no idea how disruptive it is to have an active short-term rental across the street from your home.
“I am fine with seasonal rentals, but not for short-term rentals where a renter comes up for a weekend or a few days. I think the Conway ordinances should be stricter,” said Lyman.
Echoing her opposition was Shakir, another STR committee member.
Shakir said despite many positives, such as the revenue that short-term rentals bring into the community, there is “no escaping that they are a business in a residentially zoned neighborhood, period.”
Fellow STR committee member Kudrick of Conway was invited to appear on the Valley Vision show but had a scheduling conflict. However, in an interview this week, Kudrick, who co-owns four local rental properties as well as the 1785 Inn in North Conway and the Cabernet Inn next-door, said he would never purchase a property for a short-term rental in a strictly residential neighborhood.
“The committee was definitely a step in the right direction, but I felt we went from zero to 100 in one step,” Kudrick said.
He said the committee was “a bit lopsided” in that it consisted of only one operator and one Realtor while including three abutters
Kudrick said he worries what will happen to Mount Washington Valley’s allure as a tourist destination if short-term rentals are not allowed as they have become a major draw and those visitors may go to other areas, such as Lincoln.
Turner, a commercial Realtor with Pinkham Real Estate, believes the committee’s work resulted in reasonable compromises.
“The proposed rules and regulations were a very good compromise, and they should not be discarded easily,” said Turner. “A lot of people I have talked to say they are going to vote no because they don’t like short-term rentals — but that is not the proper way to look at this situation. Ultimately, to my core, I vote for property rights … These measures are a very reasonable attempt to compromise on all sides.”
He refuted the argument that short-term rentals cut into affordable housing, saying most are rented out 40 nights a year, on average, to offset property owners’ taxes and expenses, so they would not be available for long-term housing anyway.
Also, he said, most are out of reach in terms of cost for local workers.
Paul Mayer, president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors, said the board is not taking an official position on the articles.
That said, “my opinion is that a no vote is for the continuation of the status quo, which won’t solve anything, and these houses won’t become affordable housing,” said Mayer, who owns Black Bear Realty in Glen.
“A yes vote is for regulation — if you vote no, you’re telling the town you don’t want regulation,” Mayer said.
He said he is most fearful that voting down Article 3 will result in litigation by 600 short-term rental operators suing the town once they receive cease-and-desist orders.
Selectmen last fall contracted with Granicus/Host Compliance of Denver to undertake an inventory of the town’s short-term rentals.
At last count, there were 533, “up slightly from last month and way down from pre-COVID-19 levels,” Holmes said this week. He believes a lot were taken off the STR market so property owners could ride out the pandemic in the valley, where they could work remotely and their children could attend schools virtually as well.
Porter shares that assessment. The meat manager at Shop ’n’ Save supermarket in Glen, he said he’s heard from customers who are second-home owners that once in-school attendance returns to places south of the valley, many of those second home owners will be leaving the valley, thus freeing up their homes to their once again use as short-term rentals.
Meanwhile, in Jackson, which enacted short-term rental permitting procedures last year, planning board chair Bill Terry said believes it has gone well overall. “There are a number of folks who have not registered yet, and the ones that have have not always been in full compliance with application requirements,” he said.
“We implemented a noise ordinance at the same time, so the issues of noise and overcrowding, the two major complaints, now have a better means of being addressed,” Terry said.
“COVID may have changed things up as more second homes are being occupied closer to full-time by the owners looking to get far from the madding crowd. If you have to work remotely, where better than here in the Mount Washington Valley?” he asked rhetorically.
But, Terry said, “there are still a couple of problem properties and areas in town where STRs don’t make the best neighbor.”
