OSSIPEE — John Swanson of Ossipee, who was involved in a standoff with police last fall and was shot by state troopers during an exchange of gunfire, may be partially paralyzed for life, his attorney said during a Carroll County Superior Court hearing Friday.
On Dec. 20, a grand jury handed up two felony reckless conduct indictments against Swanson, 54. The indictments say he “recklessly engaged in conduct which placed, or may have placed another, in danger of serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon" when he "discharged a firearm at police officers responding to 35 Oakwood Drive, West Ossipee, NH.”
The alleged shoot-out started when Ossipee police officers arrived at his home at about 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019, to serve him with papers and to arrest him, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
Swanson refused to come out and state police officers were called to assist with the unfolding situation. The three who discharged their weapons were identified as Nicholas Levesque, Michael Cedrone and Nicholas Cyr.
On Friday, Swanson's attorneys Michael Zaino of Zaino Law and Jared Bedrick Douglas, Leonard & Garvey, P.C. in Concord and Portsmouth, were before Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius for a status hearing conducted by phone. The state was represented by Deputy Carroll County Attorney Steven Briden.
Ignatius said all the parties had agreed that Swanson didn't have to be on the call. She said the defendant is at a "rehabilitation facility" and that his exact location could not be revealed.
She did say that Swanson was recently moved from one rehabilitation provider to another and then wondered whether the move created implications for changing bail terms.
Zaino asked for bail to remain the same.
"His physical condition has not changed substantially at all in terms of his mobility," said Zaino.
"It seems he is going to be partially paralyzed perhaps for the rest of his life and so as a result of that, he is at a location. He cannot leave that location. If and when that changes, I will be happy to notify the court, and if it ever results in a different type of setting, we can address these issue of bail at that time."
Briden had no objections. He said the state was concerned that Swanson had made several moves. But he said it was the prior facilities' choice to move Swanson.
"The facility he is in now seems like a more permanent and secure situation, and we hopefully won't have that issue again," said Briden.
Ignatius agreed and said she would write a bail order to the effect that Swanson remain in an appropriate rehabilitation facility and the court needs to be notified of where he is.
During the hearing, Briden said before the pandemic the it seemed like the case could be put on trial for November. However, he said that now seems unlikely.
No trial date has been set and no plea deal is on the table, Briden told the Sun Friday.
On Friday, Ignatius granted the Zaino's motion for Swanson to undergo a competency evaluation.
"The Supreme Court has ruled that '[a] criminal defendant has a constitutional
right not to be tried if he is legally incompetent,'" wrote Zaino adding the test is the defendant's ability to consult with his attorney and ability to understand the proceedings. "Once competency is raised, the State bears the burden to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that a defendant is competent to stand trial."
If found incompetent, Swanson could be committed to the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord.
