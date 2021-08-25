OSSIPEE — Now that vaccine mandates are being implemented in places like Massachusetts, New York and California, one Ossipee resident has sought assurances from selectmen they won't curtail access to their meetings by the unvaccinated.
During public comments Monday, Dallas Emery, a regular at the meetings, said, "I'm a little concerned about these vaccine mandates that are getting pushed, and I'm wondering if you'll allow that to happen in this town."
He seemed to be referencing Massachusetts' recent order requiring Executive Department employees to require proof of COVID vaccine to keep their jobs. Or New York City's mandate that customers must provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to enter a restaurant or a gym. Or federal mandates.
In California, a new public health order is requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once a week.
Emery has advocated against mask and other COVID-related mandates for months.
In January, Mellisa Seamans of Effingham, who took Ossipee selectmen to task over their COVID-19 policies, was referred to by the board as "mask-shaming police." Emery said he liked the selectmen's mask-shaming letter but said it didn't go far enough.
Selectmen's chair Jonathan Smith, who also is a Republican state representative, assured Emery selectmen have no plans to prevent him or any other unvaccinated people from attending their public meetings. Smith pointed to the passage of HB 220, which was signed by the governor last month.
"No person may be compelled to receive an immunization for COVID-19 in order to secure, receive or access any public facility, any public benefit, or any public service from the state of New Hampshire, or any political subdivision thereof, including but not limited to counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school districts, school administrative units or quasi-public entities," the law reads.
It does not apply to "county nursing homes, the New Hampshire state hospital, or any other medical facility or provider operated by the state of New Hampshire," the bill reads.
It also doesn't "supersede the requirement for vaccination as a prerequisite for admission to a school or child care."
Emery noted that President Joe Biden is requiring that health-care facility workers be vaccinated and that affects the county nursing home in Ossipee. Smith replied that the president has that authority when it comes to strings attached to Medicare dollars.
"We don't govern that," said Smith of the nursing home.
Emery said his wife works at the nursing home and she doesn't believe in the shot. He said they have both seen people get sick.
Emery said everyone should oppose vaccine mandates and that only he should decide if a needle goes into his arm. He doesn't "begrudge" anyone for choosing to be vaccinated, but it shouldn't be forced.
"When did we become such cowards in this country?" he asked. "This has been going on for a year and a half. We were told two weeks to flatten the curve. Now we are told if you don't wear a mask all the time you are going to die from a variant."
Smith said the Legislature tried to pass a version of HB 220 that would have exempted nursing home workers and employees of private businesses from having to get the vaccine to keep their jobs.
"There are certain members of the Legislature that call themselves Republicans, in my mind they are really not, that voted against that legislation," said Smith. "It would have protected your wife and would have protected private businesses from this mandate, but they voted against that ... I voted the other way."
Rep. William Marsh (R-Brookfield), who is a retired medical doctor, represents Ossipee as part of his floterial district.
Reached Tuesday, he directed the Sun to the House Record for June 3. He in the record he is quoted as speaking against an amendment attaching similar language about freedom to be unvaccinated to SB 155, which was defeated on the floor the House after he spoke against it.
Senate Bill 155, sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), codifies emergency provisions related to COVID, such as authorizing testing by pharmacies and allowing expanded outdoor dining.
The amendment Marsh spoke against would have stripped businesses of the right to enforce their own vaccination policies, Marsh said. He said it also would have had implications for the health of pregnant mothers and even the food supply.
"Why would we interfere with the private businesses' right to protect themselves, their employees and their patrons?" Marsh is quoted as saying in the record.
He called the amendment "medically unsound and completely unnecessary."
State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), a retired surgeon, credited Marsh with rewriting and "salvaging" HB 220. Marsh said he rewrote it six times to make it "not destroy public health" and still protect people's ability "to make medical decisions with certain exceptions," such as those who may be a threat to themselves or others and need admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Back at the Ossipee meeting, Emery reiterated that he doesn't think anybody should dictate personal decisions to others, and Smith said he thinks the selectmen agreed with Emery that it would be up to the people to "rise up" and become active.
The other selectmen are Martha Eldridge and Sue Simpson. Over the winter, Smith and Eldridge confirmed they had contracted COVID-19.
Emery asked what selectmen would do if the government started quarantining entire towns.
"Are you going to wait till it happens?" asked Emery.
Smith said he didn't want to talk about it all night but said, "We all agree with you."
The Sun asked the board if they were going to vote to put on record that the board agreed with Emery, but Smith declined.
"Then you don't really agree," said Emery.
