CONCORD — A Center Ossipee man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney John J. Farley has announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in February 2021, investigators identified a series of chats involving images and videos of child sexual abuse that were posted by Kyle Amaral, 29, over a social networking platform called Kik.
This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.
Evidence obtained through the execution of search warrants at his residence and the social networking platform confirmed that Amaral created images and videos of child sexual abuse at his residence, which he later distributed to other individuals over the social networking platform.
“Sexual exploitation of children is a horrific crime,” said Farley. “By sexually abusing minors and distributing videos of these terrible acts, this defendant stole the innocence of his victims and caused immeasurable harm. To protect the safety of our community’s children, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who victimize young people in the Granite State.”
Amaral is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. Details of the crime and sentence are outlined in the plea agreement.
"The United States and the defendant stipulate" that Amaral is to serve between 15 and 22 years in prison and he must pay at least $3,000 in restitution. He will also be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.
The plea agreement also says that in February of 2021, investigators found sexually explicit exchanges on a service called Kik messenger. One of them involved a four-second video file where a man later identified as Amaral with a young girl who is called "Minor Victim A." The male in the video had a wound on his left hand and was wearing a yellow shirt.
The investigators learned his IP addresses and executed a search warrant for his home on Feb. 20, 2021. The plea agreement says investigators found linens and clothing that matched images and videos of Minor Victim A.
They also seized a smartphone that was tied to the Kik account. After applying for a search warrant, investigators said they found more images in the account.
Based on court documents found in the federal courts' Public Access to Court Electronic Records system, Amaral apparently agreed to be held in custody last April.
It also appears that Amaral is facing a state-level charge of felonious sexual assault in Carroll County Superior Court, according to court documents.
"The N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is proud to work with our local and federal law enforcement partners in an effort to fight child exploitation,” said Lt. Eric Kinsman, commander of the New Hampshire ICAC Task Force. “N.H. ICAC urges parents to talk to their kids about internet safety and to not hesitate to reach out to law enforcement for help. Helpful resources can be found at nhicac.org."
“The abuse and exploitation of a child is among the cruelest and most heinous crimes our agents investigate. The children who are preyed upon will live with the effects of this trauma for the rest of their lives,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge for the Homeland Security Investigations’ Boston Field Office.
“HSI is proud to work with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to detect crimes like these and hold the perpetrators to account to prevent them from inflicting more harm,” he said.
In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more about Project Safe Childhood, go to projectsafechildhood.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.