OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Board of Selectmen on Monday announced they have hired a new police chief from Montana.
Ossipee's past police chief Anthony Castaldo resigned Dec. 30.
Selectmen put the search for candidates in the hands of Meredith-based Municipal Resources Inc. During the search for a new chief, Ossipee Police Lt. Robert Ripley has been leading the department.
On Monday, selectmen's chairman Jonathan Smith said the board had hired Castaldo's replacement.
"I have a big announcement," said Smith. "We have chosen a new police chief, and it's conditional based on a few items that have to be met."
Smith said they have hired Donald Babbin Jr., now of the Hardin Police Department on the condition that Babbin passes a full background check, and that his law enforcement certification transfers to New Hampshire and that the logistics of the move work out.
"He's got over 20 years in law enforcement," said Smith. "He's got quite an impressive resume. He was a finalist of 14 that we've had apply."
Smith added that Babbin built the Hardin Police Department in Montana "from scratch" and wanted to return to the Northeast because that's where his family is from.
Babbin became Hardin's police chief in 2021.
Hardin is a town of about 3,818 people and is 2.9 square miles. Ossipee has about 4,346 people and about 75 square miles.
Prior to coming to Hardin, Babbin was a lieutenant/canine commander in the Brunswick, Ga., Police Department, where he had 80 officers and 10 professional support staff under him. Babbin worked in Brunswick from 2006-21.
"We had at least 14 candidates vetted by MRI, and Mr. Babbin came among the most highly recommended from them," said Ossipee Town Administrator Matt Sawyer in an email Tuesday.
"After reviewing his resume and conducting multiple interviews, we agreed with MRI’s recommendation. Mr. Babbin has the leadership experience, and proactive law enforcement philosophy we are looking for. We are confident he will connect our PD with the community and work closely as a team with the Town Administration."
Babbin in his cover letter, described himself this way:
"I am a high-energy leader who loves to meet new people and build and develop lasting relationships. I possess an ability to energize, excite and help the people around me. I enjoy mentoring younger staff members so they too may become the leaders of tomorrow through training opportunities to further their personal and professional growth as well as insure OPD’s organizational growth and leading into twenty-first century policing and best practices."
Sawyer said if he survives the vetting process, Babbin will be making $90,000 per year.
Babbin's law enforcement career began as a security officer/dispatcher for Boston College Police Department in in 2001. He was a Hull, Mass., police officer from 2002-04. He served as a U.S. Customs Agent in Boston from 2004-06.
Apparently, Babbin has been on the receiving end of criminal charges himself, but the charges were ultimately denied by a Montana judge.
The Billings Gazette, in a story titled "Judge denies charges against Hardin police chief and officer," dated May 27, 2022 describes said that Special Deputy Attorney David H. Sibley alleged that Officer Calen Curtin responded to an incident at a gas station and used excessive force against the suspect. Then Babbin llegedly threatened an unnamed man who complained about Curtin.
Big Horn Sheriff's Department and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation did an investigation, the article said, noting that two months later, Babbin faced a felony charge of "intimidation" and another charge of "official misconduct" while Curtin was charged with some misdemeanors that were later dropped.
"The charging documents were submitted to Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson. He denied the request to file all four charges," wrote the Gazette's reporter Paul Hamby. "In the case against Babbin, Mayor Purcell wrote in his statement Friday, Wilson determined that the charging documents lacked probable cause."
The Sun asked Smith about the news articles from Montana and Smith replied that Babbin is an "innocent man" who was "cleared."
