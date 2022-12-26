CONWAY — Despite heavy rains and gusty winds last Friday, Conway fared relatively well with Winter Storm Elliott. In Ossipee, however, nearly 400 Electric Co-Op customers were still without power on Monday.
Conway Emergency Manager Stephen Solomon said last week he was the storm to bring 45-mile winds and 2-3 inches of rain.
On Monday, local weather observer Ed Bergeron, who lives on West Side Road in North Conway, said that 1.04 inches of rain fell Thursday into Friday and another 1.91 inches fell last Friday, a day that saw high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the single digits.
Of the rain, Bergeron said, “That’s a lot. If that was snow, it would be 3 feet of snow.”
He continued: “It’s not unusual to have rain in December. It might be unusual to have almost 3 inches of rain, but it’s not unusual to have rain in December and have a bare ground Christmas.”
Bergeron added that 2.6 inches of snow also fell Thursday night. As for wind, the peak gust Friday was 32 mph out of the Northwest.
The National Weather Service’s prognosis for the winter is warmer than normal temperatures and normal precipitation, he said.
Solomon, asked Monday how the storm went, said there was some minor flooding in town. Nobody got displaced. Several hundred customers had their power knocked out, but most got it back Saturday and a few on Christmas Day.
Still, “we fared better than large portions of the state,” said Solomon. “The Seacoast saw extreme flooding and there are people around the state that still have no power.”
On Monday morning, New Hampshire Electric Co-Op’s outage map showed 387 out of 1,083 customers, or about a third, were still without power.
In Tuftonboro, 255 customers, or about 10 percent of Co-op customers, were still out.
West Ossipee Fire Chief Carl Huddleston told the Sun on Monday, there were “a ton of outages.”
A few areas of town got flooded, he said. Those include Westward Shores, Grizzly and Bearcamp River Roads, and a community near Pizza Barn. No one got displaced. He said the people who live in these areas of town simply move their vehicles to higher ground when the water rises.
“There were a number of areas in southern Carroll County that got hammered pretty bad,” said Huddleston.
On Monday, NHEC spokesman Seth Wheeler said the outages started 4 a.m. on Friday and went into Christmas Day. Ossipee had one of the largest outages, with estimated restoration time for the current outage being 10 a.m. Wednesday, though hopefully power will be restored before then.
The Ossipee District’s portion of the Co-Op territory was particularly hard hit by Winter Storm Elliot. The Ossipee District consists of Brookfield, Eaton, Effingam, Freedom, Madison, parts of Moultonboough, Ossipee and parts of Sandwich, Tuftonboro and part of Wakefield.
By 10 a.m. Dec. 23, 2,500 people were out in the Ossipee District. The last outage was reported at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with about 4,000 customers out.
Statewide, Wheeler said, a total of 30,000 people lost power at the peak. Co-Op crews battled to reduce that number to 10,000, only to have the wind come along and up the number to 25,000 in about a half hour’s time on Friday.
“It was in the northern Lakes Region where the damage was worse, it was wild,” said Wheeler. “There were 60-mph wind gusts.”
Wheeler said that northern Carroll County didn’t get as strong winds.
“Conway is one of the few districts that we have it fully up right now and which doesn’t have any outages,” said Wheeler on Monday.
In contrast, Moultonborough was hit very hard. He said numerous locations received “epic” and “devastating damage.”
The Eversource outage map at around 11 a.m. Monday showed clusters of outages in the Seacoast region from Rochester to Brentwood, then diagonally across the state to the greater Laconia area.
In the south part of the state there were outages from Nashua to Hopkington, and a couple as far west as Peterborough. There were other clusters from Pittsburg, Colebrook, Dixville Notch, and substantially more around Franconia.
“Of the more than 322,000 New Hampshire customers we restored over the course of this storm, approximately 8,798 were customers in the Carroll County communities we serve. Those include Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth, Tuftonboro and Sandwich,” said Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.
“The strong winds from this storm brought trees and tree limbs down across the state, blocking more than 200 roads and causing more than 230 broken poles as part of the significant damage it caused to the electric system,” Hinkle said.
“The massive restoration effort included more than 700 line, tree and service crews, with outside crews from as far away as Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Canada supporting the effort,” he added.
Meanwhile, in Fryeburg, Maine, Fire Chief Andy Dufresne and Police Chief Aaron Mick said there were power outages, flooding and a downed Oxford County Regional Communications Center emergency services repeater on Pleasant Mountain went down for about 30 hours. Dufresne said dispatch had to run through Fryeburg Fire Station during the outage. The repeater serves a number of emergency services in southern Oxford County.
Central Maine Power said on Christmas Day: “We have made significant progress, restoring power to nearly 30,000 customers overnight last night, and our nearly 2,000 field workers have continued to make great progress today, state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.