OSSIPEE — One more positive case was reported Wednesday at Carroll County's nursing home, Mountain View Community, the administrator reported Friday afternoon.
Mountain View Community is a 103-bed facility in Ossipee, which serves the whole county, including Conway and Wolfeboro.
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
The nursing home has been closed to outside visitors for six months and a week as of Friday, administrator Howie Chandler said Friday in his afternoon email update.
"It is frustrating to get so close but still not reach our goal of once again being COVID-free," said Chandler. "With almost all of our test results in, we find that we have one resident on Chocorua South who was found to have tested positive for the virus. This means that Mr. Chocorua will need to remain on precaution status."
Residents in units under precautions cannot leave their rooms and move freely throughout the building. Because of the new positive case, all of the residents in all the units cannot leave the building for at least 14 days.
"Because the presence of any positive result anywhere in the building... we are not allowed (for now) to resume social visitations or outdoor fresh-air trips," said Chandler. "This is not the news that any of us wanted to hear."
As of Friday, Mountain View had four active cases. Two are residents and two are asymptomatic staff members who will come off staff precautions as of Sunday. Coming off staff precautions means that they are not having symptoms, they have tested cleanly and are ready to come back to work.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, seven staff members and four residents have tested positive. There has been one death, an 88-year-old woman who was a resident there.
On Friday, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the Granite State.
There have now been 7,861 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.
Of the new cases, 10 of those people came from Rockingham County, five from Strafford County, four from Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, four from Merrimack County, and one from Carroll County.
Fourteen came from Manchester and six came from Nashua. The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting, have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or have recently traveled.
