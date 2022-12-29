Amanda Hartness 1

Amanda Hartness was seen Oct. 26 with (from left) commissioners Matt Plache and Terry McCarthy, Jail Superintendent Sean Eldridge, Sen. Jeb Bradley and wife, Karen Bradley. Hartness died in a tent on Christmas Eve in Manchester on one of the coldest nights of the year. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester.

Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred to Carroll County to serve time for a parole violation stemming from reckless conduct and theft convictions in Rockingham County. She was at the county jail from Aug. 3-Dec. 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.