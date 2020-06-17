DUMMER — N.H. Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer Matt Holmes is recovering from serious injuries suffered when his ATV was struck from behind as he tried to stop two speeding ATVs last Saturday.
Holmes, who suffered broken ribs and numerous cuts and bruises, was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Holmes is familiar to viewers of "North Woods Law" as one of the conservation officers on the television show. A crew was filming when the crash occurred.
The incident is under investigation by N.H. State Police.
Fish and Game posted on Facebook that Holmes will be OK after a recovery period spent recuperating at home.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on June 13.
Holmes, 38, of Whitefield was running stationary radar on Dummer Pond Road, which is open to cars and trucks as well as OHRVs. He was attempting to stop two ATVs when his patrol ATV was struck from behind by a third ATV.
According to Fish and Game, all three ATVs were traveling at a high rate of speed, faster than the 25 mph posted limit for the road. Holmes was ejected from his ATV and landed several feet away.
Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who was working speed enforcement with Holmes, dragged the unconscious officer from the middle of the busy trail and called for emergency medical help.
Several riders who came upon the scene stopped to assist the injured officer.
The operator and passenger of the ATV that struck Holmes were not injured. Their names were not released.
Holmes was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by Gorham Ambulance and then transferred by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.