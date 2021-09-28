CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Observatory will continue to offer free distance learning programs each week during the school year to support STEM curricula throughout the nation.
Students and weather enthusiasts can connect live to the highest peak in the Northeastern US, Mount Washington, as weather observers/education specialists at MWO present via Zoom and Facebook in sessions called “Home of the World’s Worst Weather Live.”
“We developed a weekly virtual classroom during the pandemic to support the demand for virtual content and we had a tremendous response from teachers and students so we are excited to continue this program,” said Director of Science and Education Brian Fitzgerald. “It is important to us as a scientific organization to support STEM learning in the classroom and inspire young minds to explore science topics especially with climate change being a critical impact in our lives.”
“The virtual platform has been an amazing outreach tool for us to share our important work in weather and climate science to a much broader audience than ever before,” said Weather Observer and Education Specialist Jackie Bellefontaine. “The opportunity for the students to communicate directly with us and ask some great questions is certainly a highlight for me.”
Programs will be offered every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. from October 2021-May 2022. The programs are targeted for grades 6-8 (but open to all) and expand on MWO’s well-established distance learning program that connects students across the country to the excitement and science taking place on the summit of Mount Washington. Participants can register to participate via Zoom at mountwashington.org/classroom where they can actively participate in the Q&A as well or observe the program live at Facebook.com/MWObs.
Program content will cover topics including weather, climate and climate change through the context of Mount Washington and the Mount Washington Observatory. Programs will be approximately 30 minutes in length including time for a Q&A session. Each program also includes an accompanying worksheet and extended learning resources and activities.
Live programs will be uploaded to MWO’s website at mountwashington.org/classroom for use outside the regularly scheduled time. Past programs from the 2020/21 school year are also available for use.
The Mount Washington Observatory is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth's weather and climate. Since 1932, the Observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or visit MountWashington.org.
