CONWAY — According to the Mount Washington Observatory, last month was the warmest January in the more than 63 years of keeping records at the North Conway Cooperative Weather Station, located on Pine Street in North Conway Village.
Temperatures for the month averaged 10.6 degrees warmer than normal, with minimum temperatures averaging an astoundingly warm 13.7 degrees above normal.
“For perspective, the average daily minimum temperature for January in North Conway is 9.9 degrees,” said Brian Fitzgerald, observer/director of education.
Fitzgerald said that only two days during the last month saw temperatures dip below 10 degrees (lowest temperature for the month was 7 degrees).
Oddly enough, he said that December of 2022 averaged colder overall by 0.5 degrees, whereas January is typically the coldest month of the year.
He noted that the top five warmest Januarys on record were: 1. 2023 (30.5 degrees); 2. 2002 (27.8 degrees); 3. 2006 (27.6 degrees); 4. 2017, 1990 (26 degrees); and 2020 (25.1 degrees).
“Paradoxically, snowfall for the month totaled 33.4 inches, and was 13.3 inches above normal for January,” Fitzgerald said.
“Several rounds of storms brought nearly bare ground at the beginning of the month to a maximum depth of 20 inches on the ground by the morning of the 26th,” he said.
Fitzgerald said that precipitation overall was well above normal, with not only plenty of snowfall, but storms that brought snow also transitioned or mixed with ice pellets, snow pellets, freezing rain and rain in many instances.
Average maximum temperature for the month was: 37.4 degrees (+7.4) ; average minimum temperature: 23.6 degrees (+13.7); mean temperature: 30.5 degrees (+10.6); maximum temperature for the month: 49 degrees, Jan. 1-2; and minimum temperature for the month: 7 degrees, Jan. 21-22.
Total precipitation was 5.79 inches (+2.19 inches above normal); greatest in 24 hours: 1.93 inches on Jan. 12-13; snowfall: 33.4 inches (+13.3 inches above normal); snowfall this season: 45.9 inches (+4.1 inches above normal); maximum snow depth for January, 20 inches on Jan. 26.
The average windspeed was 1.4 mph; with a peak gust and direction of 23.1 mph from the north on Jan. 18.
The above summary was provided by Fitzgerald, along with weather observers Hank Dresch, Ed Boyle and Mark Bunker, with data collected daily for the 24 hours with the period of observation from 8 a.m.-8 a.m.
