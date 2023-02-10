1-5-23 Snow Flurry best park

A wintry mix of snow and rain swirls around Schouler Park and the Conway Scenic Railroad station in North Conway Village on Jan. 5. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — According to the Mount Washington Observatory, last month was the warmest January in the more than 63 years of keeping records at the North Conway Cooperative Weather Station, located on Pine Street in North Conway Village.

Temperatures for the month averaged 10.6 degrees warmer than normal, with minimum temperatures averaging an astoundingly warm 13.7 degrees above normal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.