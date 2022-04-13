CONWAY — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is accusing a local bar and grill of over-serving someone who was involved in a fatal crash, apparently the one that resulted in a Conway woman's death and extensive damage to the Conway Library's facade.
On March 31 at 12:15 a.m. a pickup truck driven by Harold Hill Jr. of Brownfield, Maine, allegedly crashed into the Conway Public Library. Hill has since been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died of injuries she sustained in the crash.
On Wednesday, the Sun obtained a letter from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission stating that the liquor license of The O Club, a bar and pool hall located at 2025 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, had been suspended effective April 8 at 6 p.m. as a result of infractions that allegedly occurred on March 30.
The letter does not name Hill or Barron or anyone involved in the crash by name. It says that "the licensee" (The O Club) did sell liquor to an individual who was visibly intoxocated, who was involved in a motor vehicle crash which resulted in death."
A sign on the door at The O Club on Wednesday afternoon said: "Sorry, we're temporarily closed. Stay positive. Shop small. Do your part."
Attempts to reach owner Shawn O'Day were unsuccessful at press time.
The website for O Club, theoclub.com shows a black screen that says "coming soon" in white letters. The O Club's answering machine doesn't appear to let one leave a message as the memory was full.
O Club is charged by the liquor commission with the following offenses:
• Aggravated prohibited sales-intox, alleging, "The licensee did sell liquor to an individual who was visibility intoxicated, who was involved in a motor vehicle crash which resulted in death."
• Aggravated prohibited sales-intox, alleging "the licensee did sell liquor to an individual who a reasonable and prudent person would know was intoxicated, who was involved in a motor vehicle crash which resulted in death."
• Unlawful purpose — "Did allow the premise to be used for a purpose contrary to law by allowing a patron to smoke a vape pen inside the establishment."
The letter says aggravating factors were that 10 drinks were served "to a person who becomes intoxicated" and five drinks were served in an hour "to a person who becomes intoxicated." The letter states a bartender served a patron a tray of nine shots of liquor.
"Based on the investigation conducted by the Division of Enforcement & Licensing and the aggravating factors, there is credible information that the licensee has engaged in conduct that poses an immediate danger to public safety, states the liquor commission letter.
"A hearing concerning the status of your license will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022. at 1 p.m."
The Sun asked liquor commission spokesperson E.J. Powers of Montagne Powers of Manchester, what the possible penalties are.
"The penalties could range from fines, mandatory training to further suspension of the license," said Powers, adding the hearing is open to the public and the results will also be made public.
Meanwhile, repairs to the library are getting underway.
The crash toppled two of the brownstone columns and caused other damage to the front of the 1901-built library, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Director David Smolen said temporary shoring work is scheduled to begin today (April 14).
Hill has a court date of April 21 at 9 a.m. at Carroll County Superior Court.
