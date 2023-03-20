CONWAY — Center Conway Fire precinct residents voted to welcome Redstone Fire District to join it, so if Redstone voters do the same at today's balloting, the merger will be a done deal.

Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer under their jurisdiction. Conway Village may dissolve the district to fall under the town's purview.

