This map of Conway's fire precincts was generated from an Aixgis link on the town website. The pink areas are non-precinct land covered by North Conway. Dark blue is Redstone, Conway Village is light green, Center Conway is purple. Non-precinct land covered by Conway Village is light blue. (COURTESY GRAPHIC)
Former Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes (standing, right) is seen presiding over the Center Conway Fire Precinct annual meeting on March 16. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Center Conway Fire precinct residents voted to welcome Redstone Fire District to join it, so if Redstone voters do the same at today's balloting, the merger will be a done deal.
Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer under their jurisdiction. Conway Village may dissolve the district to fall under the town's purview.
If the Center Conway-Redstone merger goes through, Redstone firefighters would become part of Center Conway automatically as would Redstone’s assets, including the station, two engines, a tanker and a forestry truck.
Center Conway covers 19 square miles and Redstone, 14 square miles.
Last month, Center Conway Chief Glenn Merrill told the Sun that Redstone firefighters sought the merger.
“The reason for Redstone wanting to join is basically because it’s getting harder and harder for their members to make the calls. They have 10 people on their roster, Center Conway has 27,” he said.
Center Conway's annual meeting held last Thursday was moderated by former town manager Tom Holmes, and residents, by secret ballot, voted 19-0 to accept Redstone.
Article 5 read this way: "To see if the voters of the Center Conway Fire Precinct will vote to: 1. Authorize the commissioners to enter into such agreements that are necessary to acquire the real and personal property of the Redstone Fire District upon its dissolution. 2. To authorize the expansion of the Center Conway Fire Precinct to include the area served by Redstone Fire District; and 3. To authorize and to approve all such other and further actions as necessary." Unless agreed otherwise, the merger would become effective the Jan. 1 of the year following those conditions being met.
The article is also subject to three conditions. Those are that the Redstone Fire District dissolve and the property is conveyed to Center Conway, selectmen vote to change the bounds of Center Conway Fire Precinct to include Redstone, and both commissioners reach an acceptable merger agreement.
The Redstone annual meeting will be tonight at 7 p.m. in the Redstone station.
Redstone Commissioner Tom Caughey attended Center Conway's annual meeting and said, "We are happy that the Center Conway voters feel the same way that both of our boards of commissioners do."
Voters also approved an operating budget of about $265,000 — $60,000 for capital reserves and $4,000 for new computers.
Russell McLauchlan was elected to a three-year term as commissioner. Holmes was elected to a one-year term as moderator. Michelle Brooks was elected to a one-year term as auditor. Tyler Merrill was elected to a one-year term as clerk. Each candidate received 24 votes.
Center Conway's meeting was done in just under 11 minutes.
Conway Village Fire District will have its election and district meeting on March 28, after it was rescheduled due to Winter Storm Sage. Polls will open at 5 p.m. to vote for officers. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. At the meeting, residents will discuss dissolving.
